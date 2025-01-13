Gatland recalls experienced trio for Wales' Six Nations campaign

WALES COACH WARREN Gatland has recalled the experienced trio of Josh Adams, Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau to his squad on Monday ahead of what promises to be a make-or-break Six Nations for the veteran New Zealander.

Back-row Faletau has not played for Wales since the 2023 World Cup because of injury.

Jac Morgan, a flanker, takes over the captaincy from the injured Dewi Lake.

The uncapped duo of Scarlets wing Ellis Mee and Ospreys out-half Dan Edwards have also been included in a 34-strong squad named by Gatland, 61.

This season’s Autumn Nations out-halves Gareth Anscombe and Sam Costelow are absent, however, with Costelow set to miss the whole tournament after suffering a shoulder injury playing for regional side Scarlets in their European Challenge Cup defeat by Gloucester on Friday.

Gatland, in his second spell as Wales coach, remains in charge after a dire 2024 that extended the side’s losing streak to a national record 12 matches.

Wales’ 45-12 drubbing by the Springboks in Cardiff in November also meant they finished a calendar year without a win for the first time since 1937.

They now have a tough start to the Six Nations, against France in Paris on 31 January, but Gatland insisted: “We’ve selected a squad that we feel has a good blend of exciting young talent and experience.”

Wales squad

Backs (15): Josh Adams, Ellis Bevan, Dan Edwards, Josh Hathaway, Eddie James, Ellis Mee, Blair Murray, Joe Roberts, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams, Rhodri Williams, Tomos Williams

Forwards (19): Keiron Assiratti, James Botham, Elliot Dee, Taulupe Faletau, Dafydd Jenkins, WillGriff John, Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Jac Morgan (capt), Sam Parry, Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright, Teddy Williams

