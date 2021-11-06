Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 6 November 2021
World champion Springboks edge a thriller with Wales in the rain in Cardiff

Malcolm Marx scored the winning try from a maul late on.

By AFP Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 7:35 PM
2 Comments
Malcolm Marx scored the winning try from a maul.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Wales 18

South Africa 23

MALCOLM MARX SCORED the only try of the match as world champions South Africa ended an eight-year wait for a win over Wales in Cardiff with a 23-18 victory on Saturday.

Wales were 18-15 ahead when hooker Marx was driven over from a close-range line-out with seven minutes left at a rainswept Principality Stadium.

Replacement Elton Jantjies rounded off South Africa’s first victory in five Tests away to Wales with a last-minute penalty.

Wales were earlier denied a try in bizarre fashion when, with the scores level at 15-15, replacement back Liam Williams, looking to go in at the corner in the 65th minute, had his path blocked by a pitch invader.

All of Wales’ points came via six Dan Biggar penalties.

Opposing fly-half Handre Pollard kicked four penalties, with replacement Frans Steyn also landing a long-range effort as well.

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie