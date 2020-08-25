This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neco Williams and Ben Cabango given debut Wales calls and Hal Robson-Kanu back

Liverpool full-back Williams, 19, also qualifies for England but will line out for Ireland’s Nations League group rivals.

By Press Association Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 1:50 PM
35 minutes ago 569 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5185416
Ryan Giggs has named his squad for the upcoming double header.
Ryan Giggs has named his squad for the upcoming double header.
Ryan Giggs has named his squad for the upcoming double header.

NECO WILLIAMS AND Ben Cabango have been handed first senior Wales call-ups for the Nations League games against Finland and Bulgaria as Hal Robson-Kanu returns to the international scene.

Manager Ryan Giggs has named a 26-man squad for the September double-header, with Gareth Bale included after being frozen out by Real Madrid and playing only 48 minutes since Spanish football returned in June after its coronavirus lockdown.

Liverpool full-back Williams, who would have been called up for the cancelled March friendlies against Austria and the United States, is included for the first time after his breakthrough season at Anfield.

The 19-year-old – who won a Premier League winner’s medal after making six league appearances last season – has been capped by Wales at Under-19 level, but also qualifies for England through his English grandparents.

It had been reported that England manager Gareth Southgate was monitoring Williams, but it now appears as if the Wrexham-born defender has nailed his colours to the Welsh mast.

Swansea centre-half Cabango is also rewarded for a breakthrough season in the Sky Bet Championship when he made 21 appearances and helped Steve Cooper’s side into the end-of-season play-offs.

The 20-year-old is joined by Charlton midfielder Jonathan Williams and Bournemouth forward David Brooks, who both return after injury, and West Brom striker Robson-Kanu who retired from international football two years ago.

Robson-Kanu, a goalscoring hero at Euro 2016, won the last of his 44 caps against the Republic of Ireland in October 2017.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He has not played under Giggs and told the former Manchester United star in August 2018 that he wanted to quit international football and focus on his club career.

But Robson-Kanu reversed that decision late last year and Giggs has now included him in his plans with the postponed 2020 European Championship just over nine months away.

Veteran defenders Chris Gunter, Wales’ most capped player with 96 appearances, and Ashley Williams are both retained despite both being without a club at present.

Chris Mepham, Joe Allen and Joe Rodon miss out through injury.

Neil Taylor, Regan Poole, Sam Vokes and Tom Lawrence were in the squad which secured Euro 2020 qualification last November but do not feature this time.

Squad: Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ward (Leicester), A Davies (Stoke), Gunter, A Williams (both unattached), B Davies (Tottenham), C Roberts (Swansea), Lockyer (Charlton), Lawrence (Anderlecht), Cabango (Swansea), N Williams (Liverpool), Ampadu (Chelsea), Smith (Man City), Levitt (Man Utd), Vaulks (Cardiff), Morrell (Bristol City), Ramsey (Juventus), J Williams (Charlton), Wilson (Liverpool), Brooks (Bournemouth), James (Man Utd), Bale (Real Madrid), Robson-Kanu (West Brom), T Roberts (Leeds), Matondo (Schalke), Moore (Cardiff).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie