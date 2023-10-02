Wales rest Jac Morgan for final pool game against Georgia

FLANKER JAC MORGAN is rested as Warren Gatland named his Wales team to play Georgia in their final World Cup Pool C match in Nantes on Saturday.

Morgan’s co-captain Dewi Lake will skipper the side from hooker, packing down in a front row also comprising props Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and winger Louis Rees-Zammit are named in the match-day XV for a fourth successive time as Wales seek to round out their pool play with four wins from four.

They opened with a 32-26 victory over Fiji before seeing off Portugal 28-8 and sailing past Australia 40-6.

Tommy Reffell returns at openside flanker in six changes from the side that beat the Wallabies.

Aaron Wainwright is named at blindside while Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands pair up in the second row.

Gareth Anscombe, who kicked a Welsh World Cup record-equalling 23 points against Australia, starts at fly-half, with Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

Nick Tompkins and George North continue in midfield, with Rees-Zammit joined in the back three by Rio Dyer and full-back Liam Williams.

Forward cover on the bench comes in the form of Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, and Taine Basham, as Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow and Mason Grady offer backline coverage.

Wales (v Georgia):

15. Liam Williams

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. George North

12. Nick Tompkins

11. Rio Dyer

10. Gareth Anscombe

9. Tomos Williams

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Dewi Lake (captain)

3. Tomas Francis

4. Will Rowlands

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Nicky Smith

18. Henry Thomas

19. Christ Tshiunza

20. Taine Basham

21. Gareth Davies

22. Sam Costelow

23. Mason Grady

– © AFP 2023