Wales drop North as Gatland rings changes for France

WALES HAVE DROPPED George North and will field a new centre duo of Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin at home to France on Sunday when they go in search of a first win in this season’s Six Nations.

Roberts and Watkin were named in coach Warren Gatland’s team announced Wednesday instead of the established midfield pair of North and Nick Tompkins.

North and Tompkins, who have 155 caps between them, have been omitted entirely from the matchday 23 with the Welsh Rugby Union making it clear that neither is injured.

The Principality Stadium match will be Roberts’s first Six Nations start after the Llanelli centre made his Test debut against Rugby World Cup warm-up opponents England last year.

Meanwhile, Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins has been switched to blindside flanker from lock, with Will Rowlands now partnering Adam Beard in the second-row. Up front, hooker Ryan Elias replaces Elliot Dee.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐗𝐕 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



👊 Your Welsh team to face France



💪 Amdani bois!#SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/DsuuuBsg9t — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 6, 2024

“There are a few changes to the team this week as there are some players that deserve an opportunity,” said Gatland.

“It’ll be a tough, physical challenge from France on Sunday particularly up front,” the New Zealander added.

“We know they will start hard and it’s about us staying in the fight, having good line speed defensively and keeping our discipline. We’re looking for an 80-minute performance.

“We’re excited to be back at home for our last two matches (Italy will be in Cardiff on March 16) and looking forward to getting out in front of a passionate Welsh crowd this weekend.”

Wales have lost all of their opening three Six Nations matches against Scotland, England and Ireland.

France, who have lost one, won one and drawn one so far following a thrilling 13-13 encounter with Italy last time out, are due to name their side on Friday.

Wales (v France)

15. Cameron Winnett 14. Josh Adams 13. Joe Roberts 12. Owen Watkin 11. Rio Dyer; 10. Sam Costelow 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Gareth Thomas 2. Ryan Elias 3. Keiron Assiratti; 4. Will Rowlands 5. Adam Beard; 6. Dafydd Jenkins (captain) 7. Tommy Reffell 8. Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee 17. Corey Domachowski 18. Dillon Lewis 19. Alex Mann 20. Mackenzie Martin 21. Gareth Davies 22. Ioan Lloyd 23. Mason Grady

