This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England

The Welsh welcome Eddie Jones’ side to Cardiff on Saturday in a Grand Slam eliminator.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 12:17 PM
39 minutes ago 1,332 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4505378

WARREN GATLAND HAS backed Gareth Anscombe at out-half for Wales’ huge Six Nations clash against England on Saturday [KO 4.45pm].

Cardiff Blues playmaker Anscombe has beaten off the competition of the experienced Dan Biggar for the number 10 shirt ahead of the Grand Slam eliminator against the English at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Gareth Anscombe Anscombe starts at out-half. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies partners Anscombe in the halfbacks, with Tomos Williams – who started the opening Six Nations game against France – missing out on the matchday squad through injury.

Liam Williams is at fullback – with Leigh Halfpenny missing out again after recent concussion issues – in a back three that also includes George North and Josh Adams, while Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies team up in midfield.

After Gatland rang the changes for the round two win away to Italy, Alun Wyn Jones comes back into the second row to captain the team, while Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty make up a balanced back row.

Rob Evans starts at loosehead prop in a front row that also includes Ken Owens and Tomas Francis, while Cory Hill partners Jones in the second row.

Wales (v England):

15. Liam Williams (Saracens)
14. George North (Ospreys)
13. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets)
12. Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)
11. Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors)
10. Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues)
9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

1. Rob Evans (Scarlets)
2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)
3. Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs)
4. Cory Hill (Dragons)
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (captain)
6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)
7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)
8. Ross Moriarty (Dragons)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons)
17. Nicky Smith (Ospreys)
18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues)
19. Adam Beard (Ospreys)
20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)
21. Aled Davies (Ospreys)
22. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints)
23. Owen Watkin (Ospreys)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    Scotland team to play France shows four changes from Ireland defeat
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie