Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England

WARREN GATLAND HAS backed Gareth Anscombe at out-half for Wales’ huge Six Nations clash against England on Saturday [KO 4.45pm].

Cardiff Blues playmaker Anscombe has beaten off the competition of the experienced Dan Biggar for the number 10 shirt ahead of the Grand Slam eliminator against the English at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Anscombe starts at out-half. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies partners Anscombe in the halfbacks, with Tomos Williams – who started the opening Six Nations game against France – missing out on the matchday squad through injury.

Liam Williams is at fullback – with Leigh Halfpenny missing out again after recent concussion issues – in a back three that also includes George North and Josh Adams, while Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies team up in midfield.

After Gatland rang the changes for the round two win away to Italy, Alun Wyn Jones comes back into the second row to captain the team, while Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty make up a balanced back row.

Rob Evans starts at loosehead prop in a front row that also includes Ken Owens and Tomas Francis, while Cory Hill partners Jones in the second row.

Wales (v England):

15. Liam Williams (Saracens)

14. George North (Ospreys)

13. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets)

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)

11. Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors)

10. Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues)

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

1. Rob Evans (Scarlets)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)

3. Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs)

4. Cory Hill (Dragons)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (captain)

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)

7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)

8. Ross Moriarty (Dragons)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons)

17. Nicky Smith (Ospreys)

18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues)

19. Adam Beard (Ospreys)

20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)

21. Aled Davies (Ospreys)

22. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints)

23. Owen Watkin (Ospreys)

