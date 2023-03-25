LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Women's Six Nations

40′ – Wales 26-0 Ireland: Ireland survive another Welsh attack and take it to the break.
It was replacement Sioned Harries — who came on for the injured lineout master Gwen Crabb earlier — who got the third Welsh try, by the way.
This has been a tough afternoon so far. Let’s hope Ireland can gain more of a foothold in the second half, even if it’s just as a result of Wales getting a bit too comfortable.
39′ – Wales 26-0 Ireland: The Welsh lose the ball forward in the lineout but so too do Ireland in the loose soon afterwards.
Scrum Wales just outside the Irish 22′.
36′ – Wales 26-0 Ireland: Ah, what a brilliant scrum by Ireland! They win a penalty off the Welsh put-in. Big celebrations, and hopefully a bit of a psychological boost, there.
Ireland claim their own lineout ball on their 10′ and, despite losing ground in their attack, they win another penalty. They tap and go from their own 22′ and a lose pass — backwards, at least — puts them under pressure… Aaand Wales win a penalty on the ground.
They’re back on the Irish 5′ with a lineout.
36′ – Wales 26-0 Ireland: Breen is back on her feet and good to continue, thankfully. Welsh scrum on the Irish 22′, wide right.
35′ – Wales 26-0 Ireland: Brilliant charge-down by Sam Monaghan in the Welsh 22′! She’s pinged as she tries to regather the ball, however, as she seemed to dive on top of the Welsh defender who just about beat her to it.
Wales go to touch and win a penalty advantage in the maul around halfway as Nichola Fryday comes in from the side. They work it brilliantly towards the Irish 22′ but play is stopped due to what looks like a knee injury to Enya Breen, who was in a prone position as play carried on around her.
33′ – Wales 26-0 Ireland:Hannah Jones sends Nicole Cronin for chips with a hand-off and combines wonderfully on a one-two with her centre partner Kerin Lake to go under the sticks.
Bevan pops over the conversion and Wales have their bonus point.
32′ – Wales 19-0 Ireland: Sam Monaghan is back on having passed her HIA. Sale’s Vicky Irwin is on for the injured Méabh Deely at fullback for Ireland.
Ireland knock the ball on at the back of their own scrum after that non-forward pass by Wales. Pardon the crude language but that’s an absolute balls, now.
31′ – Wales 19-0 Ireland: Unbelievable 50-22 by Bevan off the box kick. Welsh lineout right on the 22-metre line.
Ireland sack the maul very well this time, and a Welsh pass strays forward as they go wide right. In all honesty, it wasn’t a forward pass at all, but we’ll take it!
27′ – Wales 19-0 Ireland: I don’t think Ireland have had possession in the Welsh half yet, which shows how capably the hosts are managing things so far.
There’s a massive power deficit between these teams, and it’s pretty remarkable to see how far Wales have come in just two years since they were hockeyed by Ireland on their own soil. That’s actually cause for optimism in the grand scheme of things, but it’s of no consolation today. This has been a tough day for Ireland so far.
23′ – Wales 19-0 Ireland: Look, it was inevitable, really, based on what we’ve seen so far. Wales roll it over for their third — I didn’t quite see who dotted down in the end so I’ll come back to that.
Brilliant conversion by Bevan from the right-hand side in windy conditions.
21′ – Wales 12-0 Ireland: Ireland hold up okay and Enya Breen clears well to just outside her own 22′. Welsh lineout, and they go straight back to the driving maul. Well into the Irish 22′, now.
Big carry by skipper Hannah Jones, who bounces Enya Breen and gains yardage. A couple of phases later, Ireland look for a poach but Breen is pinged for not rolling away.
Wales lineout on the Irish 5′.
19′ – Wales 12-0 Ireland: Wales almost create a third but Callender is well hit as she looks to exploit a gap on the inside option and she knocks on about 10 metres from the Irish line.
Nichola Fryday tells referee McLachlan that Wales are sealing off at the breakdown and, to be honest, she has a point. They’re off their feet a lot and Ireland aren’t really able to compete in defensive rucks.
This is a big scrum for Ireland on their own ball. Sam Monaghan is off for a HIA, too, and she’ll be replaced for the moment by Hannah O’Connor.
15′ – Wales 12-0 Ireland: Ireland are struggling in attack. Wales slowing the ball, dominating in the tackle area, and in this instance they eventually force Cronin into an error as she throws a Hail Mary pass wide but into touch on her own 10.
13′ – Wales 12-0 Ireland: Wales go over again, and it’s scrum-half Bevan with the snipe under the posts in the end. Weak pillar defence by Ireland but superb Welsh attack, building phase after phase until Ireland cracked.
Bevan adds the afters to her own try.
The Welsh have been absolutely brilliant so far.
10′ – Wales 5-0 Ireland: Wales win a penalty in the scrum, which is predictably proving a huge issue for Ireland given the inexperience in the front row.
Bevan blasts them up towards the Irish 22′.
7′ – Wales 5-0 Ireland: Ireland build a few phases near midfield and win a penalty for hands in the ruck.
Wales winning the collisions but Ireland have their first real entry point, here. Rather than kick to touch, they tap and go on halfway and eventually get turned over in the maul.
Meanwhile, Wales’ Gwen Crabb — their main lineout option — has gone off injured. Big blow for them.
2′ – Wales 5-0 Ireland: Wales maul it over and openside Alex Callender crashes over for the opening score!
Keira Bevan’s conversion from the left-hand touchline trails wide but the hosts are off to a huge start. Ireland at sixes and sevens, there.
Need to settle.
2′ – Wales 0-0 Ireland: Wales’ Gwenllian Pyrs bulldozes Ireland off their own ball in the Irish 22′ and the hosts transition to attack very quickly.
Carys Williams-Morris knocks on wide left — but the Welsh scrum monsters its inexperienced Irish equivalent and Wales win a penalty.
Welsh lineout deep in Irish territory.
1′ – Wales 0-0 Ireland: Referee Amber McLachlan sounds her whistle and Nicole Cronin gets us underway in Cardiff.
World Cup quarter-finalists Wales have about 400 caps in their squad to Ireland’s 130, roughly. They’ve doubled their number of professional contracts over the last year.
Ireland are up against it on paper — but they can play ball when they start motoring. Breakdown will be key, here: can Ireland gain sufficient ruck speed to get the ball to width, or will Wales’ pack dictate this game?
Anthems have just finished, and we’ll have an idea very shortly.
Here we go!
Can Ireland start off their 2023 campaign with what would be a brilliant win? Or will the more seasoned Wales repeat their success of last year?
Ireland are without their sevens stars as they prep a bid for Olympic qualification. They’re also without influential figures like Edel McMahon and Stacy Flood.
McWilliams’ side is the least experienced in the championship and they’ll need to fire on all cylinders if they’re to avenge last year’s defeat to Wales, who are led by the match-winner at the RDS, Hannah Jones.
Wales: C Keight; L Neumann, H Jones (captain), K Lake, C Williams-Morris; E Snowsill, K Bevan; G Pyrs, K Jones, S Tuipulotu, A Fleming, G Crabb, G Evans, A Callender, B Lewis
Replacements: K Evans, C Thomas, C Hale, K Williams, S Harries, F Lewis, L George, H Bluck
Ireland: M Deely; A Doyle, A Dalton, E Breen, N Behan; N Cronin, M Scuffil-McCabe; S McGrath, N Jones, L Djougang, N Fryday (captain), S Monaghan, D Wall, M Og O’Leary, B Hogan.
Replacements: D Nic a Bhaird, N O’Dowd, C Haney, J Brown, G Moore, H O’Connor, D O’Brien, V Irwin.
Hello everyone and welcome to The42′s live updates of Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations curtain-raiser with Wales.
Kick-off at Cardiff Arms Park is in just under 20 minutes’ time.
Can Greg McWilliams’ Ireland build upon a promising 2022, a year in which they lost to an improved Wales at the RDS? We’re going to find out shortly.