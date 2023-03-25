LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Women's Six Nations

Half-time: Wales 26-0 Ireland

40′ – Wales 26-0 Ireland: Ireland survive another Welsh attack and take it to the break.

It was replacement Sioned Harries — who came on for the injured lineout master Gwen Crabb earlier — who got the third Welsh try, by the way.

This has been a tough afternoon so far. Let’s hope Ireland can gain more of a foothold in the second half, even if it’s just as a result of Wales getting a bit too comfortable.