Scotland earn first victory on Welsh soil in 20 years to extend win streak

SCOTLAND WITHSTOOD A late Wales fightback to win 20-18 as they launched their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a dramatic victory in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Scots were 20-13 ahead until the 79th minute at the Arms Park when Wales’ Alex Callender went over for a try from a tap penalty.

But with regular goal-kicker Keira Bevan off the field, out-half Lleucu George missed with a conversion that would have tied the game at 20-20.

There was still time for Wales to mount one last attack but from the kick-off, replacement home scrum-half Sian Jones booted the ball into touch to end the game.

The result gave Scotland a first Women’s Six Nations victory on Welsh soil in 20 years as they extended their winning streak against all opponents to seven matches.

Scotland, who will be at home to a France side fresh from a 38-17 win over Ireland in the second round, led thanks to tries from wings Coreen Grant and Rhona Lloyd.

“It’s a historic victory and so much deserved,” Scotland coach Bryan Easson told the BBC. “After we spoke at half-time we were comfortable, but we had more in us we needed to squeeze out and we deserved that victory today.”

Wales captain Hannah Jones said her team had “showed great character but we left too much to do towards the end”.

Jones’ side next have a daunting trip across the border to England, with the Red Roses launching their title defence against Italy on Sunday.

Bevan’s early penalty put Wales ahead before Scotland hit back through a well-worked try from Grant. That effort was converted by Nelson, who also added a penalty.

Another penalty from scrum-half Bevan left Scotland 10-6 ahead at half-time.

Lloyd’s try ensured Scotland went further ahead before Wales prop Sisilia Tuipulotu powered over to the delight of the home crowd.

Nelson’s penalty five minutes from time left Wales needing a converted try to level the game and Callender eventually crossed, although it needed the television match official to check for a double movement before the score was awarded.

George, however, was just wide with the conversion.

