This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 14 September 2020
Advertisement

New dawn for the Wallabies as Rennie names 16 uncapped players

Isi Naisarani, Jack Dempsey, and Tevita Kuridrani miss out on the 44-man selection.

By AFP Monday 14 Sep 2020, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,521 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5204074

NEW COACH DAVE Rennie has included 16 uncapped players in his first Wallabies squad, with the youthful line-up “chomping at the bit” ahead of a coronavirus-affected Rugby Championship.

The New Zealander took over in July with Australia languishing just seventh in the World Rugby rankings and a host of experienced players calling it quits following last year’s World Cup.

He has been closely following the Super Rugby AU tournament and his bumper 44-man squad for Tests later this year combines a smattering of experience and plenty of young prospects as he looks to rebuild for the next World Cup in France.

super-rugby-reds-waratahs Reds wing Filipi Daugunu is in the Wallabies squad. Source: AAP/PA Images

“This is a really exciting day for us,” said Rennie.  “We’ve picked this squad on form and on potential and I know the whole group are chomping at the bit to get stuck in and push their case for a Wallaby jersey.”

He didn’t name a captain, but incumbent Michael Hooper (99 Tests) was included and has made clear he is keen to remain in the role. 

Lock Rob Simmons (100 Tests), prop James Slipper (96), and the likes of Scott Sio, James O’Connor, and Matt Toomua all bring big-match experience.

But Rennie is looking to the future with 16 uncapped players and a further 13 with fewer than 10 appearances in a Wallabies jersey.

Among the first-timers are Queensland Reds’ scrum-half Tate McDermott, flanker Fraser McReight, and NSW Waratahs’ goal-kicking sensation Will Harrison, all 21.

‘Tahs prop Angus Bell, son of former Wallabies prop Mark Bell, is the youngest at just 19.

Other newcomers include exciting centre Noah Lolesio, Brumbies teammate Irae Simone and Melbourne Rebels’ pair Pone Fa’amausili and Trevor Hosea. 

Rebels number eight Isi Naisarani, Brumbiers midfielder Tevita Kuridrani, and Waratahs back row Jack Dempsey were the major omissions. Rennie may yet add another two foreign-based players to his squad.

super-rugby-force-waratahs Will Harrison is one of several of last year's Australia U20s squad to make the cut. Source: AAP/PA Images

“When we picked the squad, we had to consider how we will handle the rigours of the Test calendar ahead,” said Rennie. “It is obviously a big squad which is due to Covid restrictions as we can’t bring players in and out but each of one them is there on merit.”

He already has some injury problems after a bruising Super Rugby AU playoff game on Saturday between the Reds and Rebels.

Hooker Jordan Uelese appears to be the biggest worry after leaving the field with what looked like a shoulder injury. His Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty also limped off, with playmaker Toomua and Reds’ outside back Jordan Petaia joining the walking wounded.

The four-nation Rugby Championship is due to be played in Australia between November 7 and December 12, after governing body SANZAAR opted against early frontrunners New Zealand as host.

Australian quarantine regulations were considered more relaxed, with teams able to train together in large groups while in mandatory 14-day isolation. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 

This was important given neither South Africa nor Argentina have resumed competitive rugby since the pandemic brought sport to a halt earlier this year.

To compensate, the All Blacks’ two Bledisloe Cup Tests against the Wallabies, due to be played in Australia, will now be in New Zealand. Dates have not been confirmed, but October 17 and 24 appear most likely.

Australia squad:

Loosehead props: Angus Bell*, Harry Johnson-Holmes (1), Scott Sio (63), James Slipper

Tighthead props: Jermaine Ainsley (3), Allan Alaalatoa (37), Pone Fa’amausili*, Taniela Tupou (19)

Hookers: Folau Fainga’a (12), Tom Horton*, Brandon Paenga-Amosa (4), Jordan Uelese (9)

Locks: Rob Simmons (100), Ned Hanigan (20), Trevor Hosea*, Matt Philip (3), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (21)

Back rows: Michael Hooper (99), Lachie Swinton*, Rob Valetini (1), Liam Wright (2), Fraser McReight*, Pete Samu (9), Harry Wilson*

Scrum-halves: Jake Gordon (1), Tate McDermott*, Joe Powell (4), Nic White (31)

Out-halves: Will Harrison*, Noah Lolesio*, James O’Connor (52), Matt To’omua (52).

Centres: Len Ikitau*, Hunter Paisami*, Jordan Petaia (3), Irae Simone*

Back threes: Reece Hodge (39), Filipo Daugunu*, Marika Koroibete (28), James Ramm*, Tom Wright*, Tom Banks (6), Dane Haylett-Petty (37), Jack Maddocks (7).

* Signifies uncapped player. Test caps in brackets.

© – AFP 2020 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie