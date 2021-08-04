Membership : Access or Sign Up
Three Wallabies dropped for All Blacks clash after drinking session

Star wing Marika Koroibete was part of the trio.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 9:54 AM
Marika Koroibete has been dropped.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

THREE WALLABIES, INCLUDING stalwart winger Marika Koroibete, have been dropped for Saturday’s Test against the All Blacks after breaching team rules on drinking.

Koroibete, Pone Fa’amausili, and Isi Naisarani had “dinner and drinks” with the rest of the squad at the team hotel but continued “to drink alcohol well beyond an agreed time”, said Rugby Australia.

“We are building a culture of working hard for each other and being accountable for our actions,” said head coach David Rennie.

“These three players haven’t lived up to that and we’ve taken a very clear stance.

“Ultimately these three men have paid a big price for their decisions but that’s the standard we expect of each other.”

Rugby Australia said there was no illegal behaviour or complaints about the group.

The news came as a scandal brewed over the Australian sevens rugby team’s allegedly drunken antics on a flight back from the Tokyo Olympics.

Local media reported that one or more of the Australian Olympians vomited in the plane’s bathroom, sang, ignored crew and raided booze from the drinks cart.

Rugby Australia confirmed an investigation was under way into “incidents” involving the Olympic sevens team.

The Wallabies side to face the All Blacks is expected to be announced on Thursday.

The first of three Bledisloe Tests will be played in Auckland on Saturday.

© – AFP, 2021 

