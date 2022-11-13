The Wallabies a wounded animal as Farrell considers Ireland selection

Will Stuart McCloskey get another shot against the Wallabies?

AS THE SCORELINE flashed up from Florence, it was difficult not to wish you were watching the other game.

Everything in the Aviva Stadium was stop-start and error-strewn. Penalties aplenty and very little flow. It was a difficult watch and the atmosphere of the 1pm kick-off between Ireland and Fiji was simply dead for long spells.

So it was hard not to be a hint jealous of those taking in Italy’s first-ever win against the Wallabies at the same time. That 29-28 victory was where the drama lay yesterday afternoon. Ireland did beat Fiji 35-17 and scored five tries in the process but the game took flight.

It makes next weekend’s clash between Ireland and the Wallabies all the more appealing. An 8pm kick-off should make for a much better atmosphere, while the expected return of key men like Johnny Sexton, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, and Hugo Keenan should help to ensure a much better Irish performance.

Yesterday against the Fijians was poor and Ireland were honest enough to admit it.

“We never really got going,” said captain Tadhg Furlong. “I know there was a lot of penalties and we kicked and mauled a lot. Maybe that’s something to do with it.

Advertisement

“We never launched a massive amount and it just felt a little bit stop-start. We didn’t get into our flow where we could play multi-phase really.”

Farrell had made nine changes to his starting XV so there were opportunities handed out against the relatively weaker Fijians a week on from Ireland’s victory over South Africa.

It’s hard to say that anyone who came in made a thoroughly convincing impact, although two-try Nick Timoney was player of the match.

Jack Conan and Max Deegan. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

“When people get a chance, we’re always going to judge performances but the balance of judging people is difficult enough when the continuity is not there as a team, you know?” said Farrell.

“And the game just never got going for certain people. For certain people it did and Nick was able to get on the end of a couple of tries there and fair play to him for that but yeah, I just thought the game was stop-start and it never really got going.”

While Farrell stressed that it’s always special for Irish players to win in the green jersey and highlighted the debuts for Jeremy Loughman, Jack Crowley, and Cian Prendergast, he also promised that Ireland will get to the bottom of the underwhelming performance.

Perhaps he will conclude that the depth of his squad isn’t quite what it ideally would be. Last weekend’s hammering for Ireland A against the All Blacks XV wasn’t great evidence to the contrary either.

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

A big clash with Australia should focus minds, particularly now that Ireland will be wary of playing against a wounded animal.

“I just saw the result when I came off the pitch,” said Furlong. “I suspect they are. They’re a very proud nation. I’m sure they’ll be coming all guns blazing next week.”

Farrell will weigh up his selection options for that game, with Robbie Henshaw, Joey Carbery, and Jimmy O’Brien emerging as injury concerns from the Fiji game.

Ireland welcome Bundee Aki back into the selection mix after his seven-week ban but Farrell will have to decide whether Stuart McCloskey deserves another shot in the number 12 shirt if Henshaw is missing.

“All we wanted is a bit of time with Stuart,” said Farrell. “We’ll sit down with him to assess his game and see where he feels he’s at. Last week he did pretty well in the time that he was on the field.

“He had some nice little touches today so, again, with the injuries, as far as selection is concerned we’ll dust ourselves down and see what the best side is for us to select next week.”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.