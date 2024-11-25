Can Schmidt's Wallabies end his first year with a big scalp in Dublin?

2024 HAS BEEN a busy year for Joe Schmidt with the Wallabies and it will conclude this Saturday in the familiar surroundings of the Aviva Stadium.

Schmidt has had some great days in the Lansdowne Road venue, with his hope being that it can be the scene for a spectacular finale to his first season with the Australians.

The Wallabies are 16-point underdogs at the time of writing and though they have shown encouraging signs in their 12 games under Schmidt, let’s not forget that he took over what can only be described as a shitshow.

Eddie Jones left the place in turmoil after the disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign, so Schmidt had to start from as close to scratch as you can get in Test rugby.

The first aim would have been to make the Wallabies solid again, cutting out some of the many damaging individual errors they had been making, laying a set-piece foundation, nailing details like their ball placement and rucking, focusing on discipline, and getting them to play smarter rugby.

Schmidt brought in an experienced coaching ticket to complement his strengths on the attacking side of the game. Laurie Fisher took over the defence, Mike Cron came in to lead the scrum work, Geoff Parling accepted the role of forwards coach, and Eoin Toolan joined as skills coach and head of analysis.

Schmidt’s opening three fixtures in charge were ideal as a weak Wales team visited for a two-Test tour before Georgia came to Sydney. Three consecutive wins lifted spirits.

There were some seriously tough days in the Rugby Championship as the Wallabies won just once in their six games. A 67-27 hammering at the hands of Argentina in Santa Fe in September was the low point but Schmidt’s men were competitive in most outings, beating the Pumas in La Plata and ending with two encouraging displays against New Zealand.

The Wallabies celebrate at Twickenham. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Their current tour of the Northern Hemisphere got off to a flying start as Schmidt’s men grabbed a thrilling last-gasp 42-37 win over England before a 52-20 filleting of Wales. The win in Twickenham looked like a real turning point as they played with verve and resilience.

Advertisement

The excited chatter of the Wallabies returning to the top table grew louder but was checked by Sunday’s 27-13 defeat to Scotland. The Scots were impressive in victory, but Schmidt’s men gave up a few poor linebreaks, were profligate with their use of possession, and let their penalty count slip up to 14.

The most worrying aspect was the Wallabies’ apparent lack of zip, interpreted in the Australian media as a sign that this taxing season has caught up with some players. Yet there’s no doubt that visiting Dublin should stoke real energy in the squad and in Schmidt, who would surely love to remind any doubters of his coaching genius.

Having played a key part in the All Blacks reaching the World Cup final last year and done a fine job with the Wallabies so far, his stock is high. Schmidt’s current contract runs through until after the 2025 Lions tour, which is already just around the corner.

While there’s a Six Nations to go between now and then for the Lions nations, Schmidt’s Wallabies don’t have another Test scheduled until they meet Andy Farrell’s tourists in Brisbane on 19 July. So this Saturday is crucial for them.

Rugby Australia wants Schmidt to extend his contract to take in their home World Cup in 2027 but he’s not rushing into a decision. The former Ireland boss said he’ll confirm his call on that front next month.

Schmidt has had plenty on his plate this year, handing out a whopping 18 first caps in his opening 10 Tests in charge.

The most sensational debut was that of rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii against England, with the 21-year-old’s leaping power, classy touches, and toughness making him an instant first-choice at outside centre.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was forced off last weekend. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

Sadly, Suaalii was forced off with a wrist injury in the first half of last weekend’s defeat to Scotland and is a big doubt for the Ireland clash. It would be a huge shame to miss out on the chance to see him play live in the flesh but he’ll be key against the Lions next year.

Among the other fresh faces who have done well are lock Jeremy Williams – also missing last weekend due to illness – battling flanker Carlo Tizzano, 20-year-old flyer Max Jorgensen, and wing Harry Potter, who scored a try on debut last weekend, but the reality is that there weren’t loads of gems in Aussie rugby union waiting to be discovered.

Instead, Schmidt has set about polishing what was already there and showing some of the talent more love than had been the case under Jones. Tough love, maybe, but Schmidt has been able to appreciate and harness the existing skills more effectively.

Len Ikitau is a good example. The classy centre was left out of the World Cup squad by Jones and though he was returning from an injury, it was still a baffling call. 26-year-old Ikitau has been key to the Wallabies’ recovery this year.

Fullback Tom Wright was another player overlooked for the World Cup who has thrived under Schmidt. He’s not a complete number 15 but he is lethal in attack when given even half a chance to step and accelerate.

Crucially, Schmidt has got the Wallabies’ big bodies delivering punch on a more consistent basis. Back row Rob Valetini is a key gainline winner for them, while loosehead prop Angus Bell had been in devastating form before a dip over the last two weekends.

Bringing La Rochelle giant Will Skelton back into the mix this autumn was a no-brainer. He had some huge moments in contact against Wales and again versus Scotland, without being as accurate as he’d have liked last weekend.

The explosive tighthead Taniela Tupou has been absent the past two weekends, while hooker Matt Faessler’s steady handy was also missed against the Scots last time out.

Openside flanker Fraser McReight has been impressive. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Fraser McReight, a key man at openside thanks to his jackaling and carrying, should be fresh for Ireland after sitting last weekend out, while athletic lock Nick Frost will have a big part to play too.

24-year-old Noah Lolesio has been Schmidt’s preferred out-half, with his creative touches out the back of forward shapes giving them a creative edge even if he is understandably still learning how to control games at the top level. Schmidt has generally looked to pair him with the combative, speedy Jake Gordon.

Even if the Wallabies have a good day on Saturday, it’s unclear whether they have the quality to win should Ireland also play well.

Schmidt’s men had some good performances in defeat in the Rugby Championship but only got one losing bonus point in those five losses. They didn’t grab any try-scoring bonus points.

Schmidt will hope the incremental improvements that had been building until last weekend’s setback come together in style this Saturday. Victory over Ireland in Dublin would send the Wallabies into their Lions year purring.