Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 7 August 2022
Advertisement

Wallabies win spoiled by serious injury to playmaker Cooper

It is another agonising blow for the 34-year-old, who grasped at his lower leg in pain and needed assistance in a slow exit.

By AFP Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 11:59 PM
2 hours ago 1,009 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5835184
Quade Cooper (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Quade Cooper (file pic).
Quade Cooper (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A RUPTURED Achilles tendon to Quade Cooper has soured Australia’s Rugby Championship defeat of Argentina on Saturday and could put the veteran playmaker in doubt to feature at next year’s World Cup.

Fly-half Cooper suffered the injury when slipping over early in the second half of the Wallabies’ 41-26 win and he can expect a lengthy period recovering from damage that typically needs at least nine months to heal.

It is another agonising blow for the 34-year-old, who grasped at his lower leg in pain and needed assistance in a slow exit from the game.

Cooper was hoping to cement first-choice status after missing the entire 2-1 home series loss to England, having injured a calf muscle during the warmups for the first Test in Perth.

A return to action in the middle of next year will leave little time for the 75-Test veteran to prove himself ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, beginning in September.

It continues an escalation of injuries for the Wallabies, particularly in the backline, where coach Dave Rennie couldn’t call on Samu Kerevi, Tom Banks and Andrew Kellaway in Mendoza, where the visitors fought back from a 19-10 halftime deficit.

“We’ve had a reasonable run of injuries, haven’t we?” Rennie told journalists, before the extent of Cooper’s injury was revealed.

“I thought we were far more clinical and I’m happy with how we finished. We’ve got more in us but I’m really happy with the character we showed after late changes and losing a key guy within the game.

“That’s the thing about this group. They have a lot of character and courage and they stood up.”

Australia also had to cope with the absence of talismanic captain Michael Hooper after the flanker pulled out of the game for mental health reasons one day out from the Test.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Prop James Slipper, who was promoted to lead the team, said they were motivated to play the game for Hooper, who had already flown home.

“It’s a real proud moment for me and also the team because we really wanted to put in an effort that our fans could be proud of and also our captain Hoops,” Slipper said.

“We were thinking about him all day and playing for him.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie