0-17 for Niland as Galway and Wexford advance to Walsh Cup final

Walsh Cup semi-finals

Dublin 0-17 Galway 1-24

Kilkenny 2-11 Wexford 0-18

GALWAY AND Wexford will meet in the 2024 Dioralyte Walsh Cup after semi-final wins over Dublin and Kilkenny this afternoon.

Henry Shefflin’s side enjoyed a 1-24 to 0-17 victory over Dublin at Parnell Park as they continued their bid to retain their Leinster pre-season hurling title.

Jason Flynn scored the goal, which had the Tribe in the ascendancy on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-7 at half time.

Evan Niland finished with a handsome tally of 0-17 (11f, 1 ’65) at the Donnycarney venue.

Declan McLaughlin (0-3), Martin McManus, Donal O’Shea, Tom Monaghan and Ronan Glennon also chipped in with scores.

Cian O’Sullivan (0-7, 5f), Sean Currie and Brian Hayes led the scoring charge for Dublin.

Galway, four-time Walsh Cup champions, had previously overcome Offaly and Laois in the competition, while Micheál Donoghue’s charges’ involvement ends after prior victories against Westmeath and Antrim.

Kilkenny’s Eoin Guilfoyle tackles Wexford’s Conor Foley. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Wexford withstood a late Kilkenny fightback to book their decider spot.

The Cats scored two late goals in Callan, with Eoin Guilfoyle and Billy Ryan raising green flags in the 60th and 71st minutes respectively, but Wexford held on.

Derek Lyng’s side were six points down – 0-15 to 0-9 – when they began their comeback, but they fell one point short in the end.

Guilfoyle’s penalty sparked it: Niall Murphy saw black for the incident, with Wexford reduced to 13 men for much of the closing exchanges. Tucker Kinsella was shown a straight red card early in the second half.

Keith Rossiter’s charges led 0-12 to 0-6 at the break, with free-taker Seamus Casey on song before the posts.