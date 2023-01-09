Walsh Park unable to host Waterford home games as redevelopment begins

WATERFORD GAA HAS announced that Walsh Park will be unavailable “to host the scheduled inter-county games” as redevelopment work on the grounds gets underway.

A statement released this evening reveals that negotiations are taking place with Croke Park and the Munster Council in relation to organising “alternative venues for the Allianz Hurling League and Munster Championship games.”

It is hoped that the venue will be available in time to stage the Waterford club championship games which will be starting in July.

The full statement reads:

“Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that the Phase 1 Redevelopment of Walsh Park has commenced. Following extensive discussions with the contractors and in order to meet the strict requirements of the six-month work programme, Walsh Park will not be available to host the scheduled inter-county games.

“Waterford GAA are currently in negotiations with Croke Park and the Munster Council regarding alternative venues for the Allianz Hurling League and Munster Championship games and the details will be advised in due course. It is the intention that Walsh Park will be available to host Waterford GAA Club Championship games from July.”

