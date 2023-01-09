Advertisement
Monday 9 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Dessie Hutchinson strikes the ball for Waterford at Walsh Park.
# Under Construction
Walsh Park unable to host Waterford home games as redevelopment begins
It is hoped that the venue will be available to host Waterford club championship games in the summer.
1.6k
0
56 minutes ago

WATERFORD GAA HAS announced that Walsh Park will be unavailable “to host the scheduled inter-county games” as redevelopment work on the grounds gets underway.

A statement released this evening reveals that negotiations are taking place with Croke Park and the Munster Council in relation to organising “alternative venues for the Allianz Hurling League and Munster Championship games.”

It is hoped that the venue will be available in time to stage the Waterford club championship games which will be starting in July.

The full statement reads:

“Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that the Phase 1 Redevelopment of Walsh Park has commenced. Following extensive discussions with the contractors and in order to meet the strict requirements of the six-month work programme, Walsh Park will not be available to host the scheduled inter-county games.

“Waterford GAA are currently in negotiations with Croke Park and the Munster Council regarding alternative venues for the Allianz Hurling League and Munster Championship games and the details will be advised in due course. It is the intention that Walsh Park will be available to host Waterford GAA Club Championship games from July.”

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     