Former Scotland and Rangers manager Walter Smith dies aged 73

Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 3,352 Views 4 Comments
Image: PA
FORMER SCOTLAND, RANGERS and Everton manager Walter Smith has died aged 73.

Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

Rangers said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith.”

Rangers chairman Douglas Park added on the club’s website: “On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family.

“Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers.

“He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first-team manager.

“I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support. For that, I am personally grateful.

“I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

“Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers.
“Winning 10 top-flight titles as manager, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups, as well as leading his club to the UEFA Cup final in 2008, he will be remembered by the football community across the world.

“His spells as Scotland manager as well as managing in the English Premier League underlined his credentials as one of the great modern-day football managers.

“However, for Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador, and most of all, a legend.”

