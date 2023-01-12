Gatland adds Alex King and Mike Forshaw to complete Wales coaching ticket

WALES BOSS WARREN Gatland has completed his backroom staff by appointing Alex King as attack chief and putting Mike Forshaw in charge of defence, it was announced on Thursday.

The pair take up positions previously held by former internationals Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins, with Gatland now in his second spell in charge of Wales after fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac was sacked last month.

Advertisement

King played for Gatland at Wasps, winning Premiership and European titles together, and was attack coach with Gloucester until the end of last season.

Forshaw, following a successful career in rugby league, was appointed as Sale defence coach in 2013.

Sale have conceded only 26 tries in the English Premiership this season, the lowest number of any club.

“They both have plenty of experience as players and coaches, which will be hugely important to the development of the squad through the Guinness Six Nations and beyond,” said Gatland.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

King and Forshaw join a coaching staff that includes Neil Jenkins (goalkicking) and Jonathan Humphreys (forwards) as Gatland seeks to revive Wales following a dismal 2022.

Wales host Ireland in their opening Six Nations match on 4 February.

– © AFP 2023