Gatland and Jones ready to reignite rivalry in Lyon

In different circumstances, Warren Gatland and Eddie Jones might have found the time to catch up over a nice glass of red this week.

When Gatland was in his first stint as Wales boss and Jones was England head coach, the two men used to meet up for a curry during the Six Nations. Things are a little bit more tense at the moment as the two men prepare for tonight’s massive Pool C clash at the OL Stadium [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media One].

Wales know a win will set them up for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals but for Australia, the fear of falling to a pool stage elimination for the first time ever is very real.

Pool C always looked like a potential banana skin for both Wales and Australia, with the two joined by a resurgent Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Fiji’s brilliant win against Australia last week really upped the ante and now a struggling Wallabies side go to Lyon looking to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Wales currently top the pool with ten points from two games, and play Georgia in their final game. Australia have six points and face Portugal in their pool closer.

It’s set to be a fascinating clash between two countries who went against the grain by ripping up their four-year plans last year in a desperate attempt to try inject some life into their teams.

Even at the time, Jones’ surprise appointment as Australia boss seemed a strange move. Dave Rennie wasn’t getting results as Wallabies head coach but the performances suggested they were not a million miles away from things falling into place.

The decision to sack Rennie just eight months out from the World Cup was met with shock and so far, it’s been a disaster. Jones has failed to develop the team and the squad he selected for the World Cup was baffling – leaving out experienced players such as Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper, picking three uncapped players and selecting only one out-half.

Australia have plenty of talent in their ranks but they have looked devoid of any real gameplan in France. Their defeat to Fiji, which should not have come as a surprise given how both teams have been tracking, has left them facing the prospect of creating the wrong kind of history at this tournament. On the other hand a Wallabies win would put real pressure on Wales.

Jones was typically combative during his pre-match press conference on Friday, stating he has “no doubt” the Wallabies will win in Lyon. In that same press conference, he admitted he has “let Australian rugby down” and might lose his job should they crash out in the pool stages.

Jones is always good for a headline but some of his outbursts towards the Australian media have felt a little forced. Given how his tenure with England ended, it’s perhaps no surprise the Wallabies don’t seem to be taking to his aggressive coaching style.

Wales have had a similarly disruptive 12 months but Gatland at least seems to have a plan in place for this tournament.

Just a month before Jones was handed the Australia job, Gatland made a shock return to Wales.

Andy Watts / INPHO Wales head coach Warren Gatland. Andy Watts / INPHO / INPHO

At the time his appointment was largely greeted with enthusiasm given his previous achievements in the job, but there was no doubt the move came with some risk.

His predecessor, Wayne Pivac, had been under increasing pressure across a difficult spell in charge, with Wales winning only 13 matches of their 34 matches under the former Scarlets boss. Defeats to both Italy and Georgia in 2022 sent alarm bells ringing at the WRU, who decided to take action and reappoint Gatland after three years out of the job.

There was hope Gatland could whip the troops into shape ahead of the World Cup but it’s been a challenging time for Welsh rugby. As well as the many off-field issues which plague the game in Wales, on the pitch, it’s been a period of transition. It’s still strange to watch a Wales team without the likes of Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

Wales were lucky to win their opening fixture against Fiji, but will be confident of taking down a struggling Australian team who look desperately low of confidence. How sweet it would be for New Zealander Gatland to send his old foe Jones packing, and book their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Australia have every reason to be worried. Having lost the breakdown battle against Fiji they need a major improvement in that departement if they are to come out on top. Wales have good turnover threats so it’s an area Gatland will have them primed to target. Experience could also be key. Dan Biggar has the composure to lead his side through a tight game while Jones has decided to hand Ben Donaldson just a second Test start at 10, having dropped 22-year-old Carter Gordon on the back of the Fiji defeat.

Gatland and Jones often clashed when the two were coaching Wales and England, with Jones memorably telling Wales to “enjoy the third/fourth place play-off” after his side had booked their place in the 2019 World Cup final.

As expected, there’s been a bit of added spice in the buildup to tonight’s game. Writing in his column for The Daily Telegraph on Friday, Gatland suggested Jones lacks loyalty, a pointed barb given the high turnover of players and assistant coaches since Jones returned to the Wallabies.

Whatever happens in Lyon tonight, there’s sure to be more fireworks in the post-match press conferences as two old sparring partners get ready to reignite their fascinating rivalry.

