This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Now or never for global season,' says Gatland

Lions coach believes unity can be found.

By Garry Doyle Friday 12 Jun 2020, 5:48 PM
1 hour ago 615 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5121617
Warren Gatland at training in New Zealand today.
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO
Warren Gatland at training in New Zealand today.
Warren Gatland at training in New Zealand today.
Image: Photosport/Jeremy Ward/INPHO

WARREN GATLAND HAS called on rugby chiefs to reach agreement and settle on a global season.

The former Wales coach has worked on both sides of the equator and believes a compromise can be found, allowing club and international teams in each Hemisphere to work together.

“If we don’t do it now we’re never going to do it,” Gatland said in an interview with BBC radio.

“A lot of this has been talked about for a long time.

“If they can’t have a consensus when they’ve basically got a blank sheet of paper to start from, then there’s never going to be agreement.

“It’s not going to be perfect for everyone. People have got to compromise a bit.”

Gatland also said he would happily compromise if the Lions’ tour to South Africa was switched from summer to autumn to avoid a clash with the Olympics.

“I think with the Lions it’s just being a little bit flexible,” Gatland said.

“If we’ve got to go back a month or so I think we can cope with that if it’s the best decision for World Rugby in terms of a global season.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie