'Now or never for global season,' says Gatland

WARREN GATLAND HAS called on rugby chiefs to reach agreement and settle on a global season.

The former Wales coach has worked on both sides of the equator and believes a compromise can be found, allowing club and international teams in each Hemisphere to work together.

“If we don’t do it now we’re never going to do it,” Gatland said in an interview with BBC radio.

“A lot of this has been talked about for a long time.

“If they can’t have a consensus when they’ve basically got a blank sheet of paper to start from, then there’s never going to be agreement.

“It’s not going to be perfect for everyone. People have got to compromise a bit.”

Gatland also said he would happily compromise if the Lions’ tour to South Africa was switched from summer to autumn to avoid a clash with the Olympics.

“I think with the Lions it’s just being a little bit flexible,” Gatland said.

“If we’ve got to go back a month or so I think we can cope with that if it’s the best decision for World Rugby in terms of a global season.”