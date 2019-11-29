Wales re-name entrance at Principality Stadium in honour of ex-coach Gatland

WALES HAVE HONOURED their former coach Warren Gatland by naming an entrance to the Principality Stadium after him.

Gatland coached Wales for 12 years, ending his tenure following their Rugby World Cup campaign this year.

The defending Six Nations champions were beaten 19-16 by South Africa in the semi-finals, before going down to Gatland’s native New Zealand in the third-place play-off.

Wayne Pivac has taken over from Gatland, who led Wales to four Six Nations triumphs and will now go up against his former team when he coaches a Barbarians side in Cardiff on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, the Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed the main entrance to the Principality Stadium has been re-named ‘Gatland’s Gate’ in tribute to the 56-year-old.

This building will always be a very special place for me,” said Gatland, Wales’ longest-serving coach, of the Principality Stadium.

“It evokes a host of wonderful memories and has been the location for some of my very best days in rugby. It embodies all the emotion that goes with winning big games, but also the hard work, dedication and passion of everyone involved at every stage from players to staff and to my own family and to the fans themselves.

The main entrance to @principalitysta – which welcomes in some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment – has been re-named ‘Gatland’s Gate/Gât Gatland' 🏰 Anrhydedd mawr i was arbennig y gêm Gymreig.



📰 - https://t.co/yFNyUZ17tl pic.twitter.com/XdEXPH2yoE — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 29, 2019

“This a hugely unexpected honour and one that I am humbled by. I’d like to thank all the staff at the Union, the players, my fellow coaches and backroom staff and everyone throughout Welsh rugby for their passion, respect and belief over the last 12 years.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!