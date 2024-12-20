It is the first time since 1937 that the national team have gone an entire calendar year without winning a Test and they occupy their lowest ever world ranking position of 11th.
A statement released by the WRU reveals that chief executive Abi Tierney considered “wholesale immediate change” as part of her review, before deciding that challenging Gatland to “change Wales’ fortunes on the pitch was the best approach at this time”.
However, Nigel Walker has resigned from his position as WRU executive director of rugby in response to Wales’ decline.
“I’ve had a number of very honest conversations with Warren and I will make no secret of the fact that his position was on the line as we undertook our review,” Tierney said.
“Further than that, like any head coach in any sport, he knows the security of his position is directly related to the performances of the team and that this is a situation that will continue to intensify.
“There is a tough challenge ahead but Warren is more than up for that challenge. We also believe he is equal to it.”
Warren Gatland to stay as Wales coach but must ‘change fortunes on the pitch’
