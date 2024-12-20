Warren Gatland to stay as Wales coach but must ‘change fortunes on the pitch’

WARREN GATLAND IS to remain in charge for the 2025 Six Nations following a review into Wales’ slump but has been warned by the Welsh Rugby Union that he must start delivering results.

Gatland’s position has been under intense scrutiny after a dire autumn consisting of defeats to Fiji, Australia and South Africa extended Wales’ losing run to a record 12 matches.

🚨 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 | Warren Gatland has been challenged to lead Wales to success in the 2025 Guinness Six Nations, after CEO Abi Tierney’s review into national squad performances was completed.



While Nigel Walker has resigned from his position as Executive Director of Rugby… pic.twitter.com/lqp1Ug7Ioo — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) December 20, 2024

It is the first time since 1937 that the national team have gone an entire calendar year without winning a Test and they occupy their lowest ever world ranking position of 11th.

A statement released by the WRU reveals that chief executive Abi Tierney considered “wholesale immediate change” as part of her review, before deciding that challenging Gatland to “change Wales’ fortunes on the pitch was the best approach at this time”.