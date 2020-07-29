Irish defender Warren O'Hora wins Young Player of the Season award at Brighton

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION have named Warren O’Hora as their Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been selected as the top academy player on the books of the Premier League club for the 2019-20 season.

The recognition comes on the back of a new contract offer for the Dubliner, who joined Brighton from Bohemians in January 2018.

O’Hora has yet to make his first-team debut for the Seagulls, although he was included among the substitutes for a Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa last September.

He made 17 appearances and scored four goals this season for Brighton’s U23 side – who he also occasionally captained – before the campaign was brought to a premature conclusion by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a good season for me individually and for us as a team,” he said. “Obviously the virus cut the season a bit short but we all worked hard and it’s just nice to get a little bit of recognition at the end of it.”

