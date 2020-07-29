This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish defender Warren O'Hora wins Young Player of the Season award at Brighton

Further recognition for the 21-year-old, who was recently offered a new contract by the Premier League club.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 4:47 PM
26 minutes ago 481 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5163058
O'Hora swapped Bohs for Brighton in January 2018.
Image: INPHO/Tommy Dickson
O'Hora swapped Bohs for Brighton in January 2018.
O'Hora swapped Bohs for Brighton in January 2018.
Image: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION have named Warren O’Hora as their Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been selected as the top academy player on the books of the Premier League club for the 2019-20 season.

The recognition comes on the back of a new contract offer for the Dubliner, who joined Brighton from Bohemians in January 2018.

O’Hora has yet to make his first-team debut for the Seagulls, although he was included among the substitutes for a Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa last September.

He made 17 appearances and scored four goals this season for Brighton’s U23 side – who he also occasionally captained – before the campaign was brought to a premature conclusion by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a good season for me individually and for us as a team,” he said. “Obviously the virus cut the season a bit short but we all worked hard and it’s just nice to get a little bit of recognition at the end of it.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

28.07.20 Wes Hoolahan returns to English football with move to League Two side

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie