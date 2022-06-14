Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

Golden State Warriors on verge of fourth NBA title in eight years

The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by 10 points to improve to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals series.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 7:45 AM
27 minutes ago 709 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5790082
The Warriors are one win away from another NBA title.
The Warriors are one win away from another NBA title.
The Warriors are one win away from another NBA title.

THE GOLDEN STATE Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94 to move within one win of claiming their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

It was a game that looked perfectly set up for Boston to steal, with Steph Curry failing to hit a three-pointer for the first time in 233 games.

However Andrew Wiggins stepped up to fill the void, posting 26 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as well as being a much-needed presence in the paint both offensively and defensively.

The Warriors also received a boost from Klay Thompson, who drilled five three-pointers in a timely 21-point performance.

After an at-times ugly first two quarters saw the Warriors take a 51-39 lead into half-time, the Celtics roared out of the gates in the third with a run of eight straight threes to take the lead in the sixth minute 58-55.

Both teams remained neck-and-neck for the rest of the quarter, until Jordan Poole broke the game open with a buzzer-beater from deep.

It was all Golden State from there, with the Warriors outscoring the Celtics 29-20 in the fourth. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie