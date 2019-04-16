Clippers pull off largest comeback in playoff history to stun Warriors, who lose All-Star to worrying injury

THE LOS ANGELES Clippers produced a record-breaking postseason rally to shock the Golden State Warriors 135-131 and level the Western Conference first-round series.

DeMarcus Cousins reacts after falling to the floor. Source: Jeff Chiu

Los Angeles overturned a 31-point deficit as the Clippers completed the biggest comeback in NBA history at Oracle Arena on Monday.

The Clippers – who trailed by 31 points with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter – eclipsed the previous record set by the Los Angeles Lakers, who rallied from 29 points down to top the Seattle Supersonics in 1989.

Los Angeles cut into the deficit and eventually tied the score on a jumper by Lou Williams with a little more than a minute to play in Game 2.

Warriors star Stephen Curry answered with a three-pointer on the next possession before Williams knocked down another jumper and Landry Shamet connected on a clutch three-pointer to put the Clippers ahead by two with 15.9 seconds to play.

Montrezl Harrell followed with a pair of free throws to seal the victory and even the series at 1-1.

Worryingly for Golden State, All-Star centre DeMarcus Cousins went down with a quad injury while chasing a loose ball less than four minutes into the game.

Three concerning aspects of that DeMarcus Cousins injury: Non-contact aspect, his reaction, same leg as the Achilles tear. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2019

“There’s a pretty significant quad injury. He’s going to be out for a while,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterwards.

Cousins will have an MRI on Tuesday with the team fearful he suffered a torn quad, which may end his season.

Uh oh. DeMarcus Cousins is hurt pic.twitter.com/tAkvgXz8yu — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons heard cheers instead of jeers Monday as the Philadelphia 76ers set a franchise record with 51 points in the third quarter en route to a 145-123 playoff win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Australia’s Simmons, who had criticized the Philadelphia fans’ booing in game one of the series, delivered a triple-double of 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Ben Simmon cups his hand to his ear during the win over Brooklyn. Source: AP/PA Images

He joined Wilt Chamberlain and Charles Barkley as the only Sixers to get multiple triple-doubles in the postseason, and this time he left to a standing ovation from the home fans.

Philadelphia grabbed command of the contest with a 51-point third quarter, a team record for most points in a quarter.

The Sixers also set a club record for most points in a playoff game, squaring their best-of-seven opening round series 1-1.

Game three is on Thursday in New York.

Ailing Joel Embiid finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Philadelphia, who shot 56 percent from the field. Embiid was a game-time decision due to a sore left knee.

Tobias Harris added 19 points, JJ Redick scored 17, reserve center Boban Marjanovic had 16 and Mike Scott scored 15 for Philadelphia.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Nets, who set a team record for points allowed in a postseason game.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson got 15, while Caris LeVert and Shabazz Napier scored 13 each.

Finally, Luke Walton was confirmed as the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings on Monday, marking a swift return to the NBA just days after parting company with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Walton, whose departure from the Lakers was announced on Friday, was rapidly identified by Sacramento as their preferred successor to Dave Joerger, who was fired last Thursday.

Monday’s results

Brooklyn Nets 123-145 Philadelphia 76ers (1-1)

LA Clippers 135-131 Golden State Warriors (1-1)

