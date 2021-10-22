Steph Curry shines as Golden State see off Los Angeles Clippers

STEPH CURRY SCORED 45 points to help the Golden State Warriors to a 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and maintain their 100 per cent start to the new NBA season.

The Warriors number 30 more than doubled his haul over the Lakers in the season opener, putting his side up 111-109 with a three-pointer with less than a minute.

The Clippers, whose top scorer was Paul George with 29, found themselves down 44-27 after the first quarter, but held a 67-66 lead at the break but the Warriors bounced back to go 2-0 for the season.

Stephen Curry highlights?

Stephen Curry highlights. pic.twitter.com/c6cI4j8fp6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 22, 2021

Reigning NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks were thumped by the Miami Heat 137-95, with four Miami players scoring double digits.

Leading them was Tyler Herro who had 27 off the bench, Jimmy Butler scored 21 and Bam Adebayo 20, while Giannis Antetokounmpo could only manage 15 in 23 minutes on court.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks recorded a 113-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Cam Reddish top scoring for Atlanta with 20 off the bench.

