Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 22 October 2021
Advertisement

Steph Curry shines as Golden State see off Los Angeles Clippers

The Miami Heat inflicted a heavy defeat on the Milwaukee Bucks.

By Press Association Friday 22 Oct 2021, 8:15 AM
40 minutes ago 294 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5581528
Steph Curry scored 45 points.
Steph Curry scored 45 points.
Steph Curry scored 45 points.

STEPH CURRY SCORED 45 points to help the Golden State Warriors to a 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and maintain their 100 per cent start to the new NBA season.

The Warriors number 30 more than doubled his haul over the Lakers in the season opener, putting his side up 111-109 with a three-pointer with less than a minute.

The Clippers, whose top scorer was Paul George with 29, found themselves down 44-27 after the first quarter, but held a 67-66 lead at the break but the Warriors bounced back to go 2-0 for the season.

Reigning NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks were thumped by the Miami Heat 137-95, with four Miami players scoring double digits.

Leading them was Tyler Herro who had 27 off the bench, Jimmy Butler scored 21 and Bam Adebayo 20, while Giannis Antetokounmpo could only manage 15 in 23 minutes on court.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks recorded a 113-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Cam Reddish top scoring for Atlanta with 20 off the bench.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie