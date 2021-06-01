BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 1 June 2021
Advertisement

Washington Wizards down but not out after victory over Philadelphia 76ers

Westbrook finished the game with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists to record another triple-double.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 7:47 AM
1 hour ago 345 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5453912

THE WASHINGTON WIZARDS avoided being swept by the Philadelphia 76ers with Russell Westbrook recording a triple-double in a 122-114 win.

The Sixers were on the back foot early with Joel Embiid leaving the game in the first quarter with a sore knee.

Westbrook finished the game with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, while Bradley Beal top scored with 27 as the best-of-seven series sits 3-1 in favour of Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz clinched a 120-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to go 3-1 up in their series.

Utah, the top seed in the West, were kept on a tight leash by their opponents until the third quarter with the Jazz eking out a 13-point lead going into the last 12 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell top scored for Utah with 30 while Rudy Gobert added 17.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ja Morant was the highest scorer for Memphis with 23.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie