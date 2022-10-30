Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 30 October 2022
Advertisement

Wasps administrators confirm offer accepted for stricken club

The offer is only for the men’s rugby team and youth academy.

6 minutes ago 253 Views 0 Comments
Wasps went into administration on October 17.
Wasps went into administration on October 17.
Image: PA

WASPS’ JOINT ADMINISTRATORS have confirmed that an offer has been accepted from a consortium including members of the Wasps Legends.

The club, who have won the Premiership four times and the European Cup twice, went into administration on October 17.

The Rugby Football Union made a statement on Friday confirming Wasps’ suspension from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the rest of the 2022-23 season, with the entire playing and coaching staff made redundant, as part of 167 job losses.

The offer is only for the men’s rugby team and youth academy, with separate discussions currently ongoing for the women’s rugby and netball clubs.

Joint-administrator and partner at FRP advisory Andrew Sheridan said in a statement: “The consortium knows that it still has to meet all of the RFU requirements, including the fit and proper owners test and the presentation of a 3-5 year business plan with supporting robust financial forecasts, and that this needs to completed as soon as is practical in order to be in a position to play next season.

“However, this deal is a significant step forward, and one that we all hope will allow Wasps Rugby to live on.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“We have informed the RFU about this development and the consortium is fully aware of the rugby creditors rules as set out in Regulation 5 by the RFU.

“We understand that the consortium will seek to work with the RFU, the RPA and their members to reach a reasonable conclusion on those matters.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie