Wasps placed into administration as holding company ceases trading

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps.

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps.

GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP CLUB Wasps have been placed into administration.

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps men’s and women’s rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company has ceased trading with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The administrators FRP said that 167 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff.

Confirmation of the widely-expected move for Wasps Holdings Limited came in a statement from the administrators.

Wasps follow fellow Gallagher Premiership club Worcester into administration, with the league now operating as an 11-team competition.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!