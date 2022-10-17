Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 17 October 2022
Wasps placed into administration as holding company ceases trading

The administrators FRP said that 167 employees have been made redundant following the news.

By Press Association
Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps.
Image: PA
Image: PA

GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP CLUB Wasps have been placed into administration.

Wasps Holdings Limited is the holding company for Wasps men’s and women’s rugby teams, and Wasps netball. The company has ceased trading with immediate effect.

The administrators FRP said that 167 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff.

Confirmation of the widely-expected move for Wasps Holdings Limited came in a statement from the administrators.

Wasps follow fellow Gallagher Premiership club Worcester into administration, with the league now operating as an 11-team competition.

