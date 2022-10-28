Wasps to be relegated from the Premiership after RFU confirms club’s suspension

WASPS’ RELEGATION FROM the Gallagher Premiership has been confirmed by the Rugby Football Union.

The Coventry-based club – who have won the Premiership four times and European Cup twice – went into administration on October 17, making the entire playing and coaching staff redundant among 167 job losses.

The RFU issued a statement on Friday saying Wasps had been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

England’s governing body said: “Following a meeting of the RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Wasps from Gallagher Premiership Rugby and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

“The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group is encouraged by the progress made by the administrators and it has taken the decision to suspend the team in order to support the prospect of securing a deal with the right investor and giving the club the best chance for a long term sustainable future.

“Any potential investors and management will require due diligence and approvals from the RFU and PRL. A condition of any potential deal will include a requirement for the payment of all rugby creditors.

“The decision also gives certainty to PRL and Premiership rugby clubs to protect the integrity of Gallagher Premiership Rugby and allow clubs and their teams to plan for the rest of the season.”