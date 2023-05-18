Fallen giants Wasps will 'move to the bottom' of English pyramid

FALLEN GIANTS WASPS will “move to the bottom of the playing pyramid”, it has been announced, after their licence to play in English rugby union’s second-tier Championship next season was revoked.

Both Wasps and Worcester were dramatically expelled from this season’s top-flight Premiership, reducing the league from 13 teams to 11, after entering administration in October, with the clubs going bust largely as a result of unpaid tax bills.

While Worcester were sent down to the fourth-tier in February because of concerns England’s governing Rugby Football Union had over their ability to satisfy Championship playing conditions, there were hopes Wasps’ post-administration owners, HALO22 Limited, would fulfil the criteria.

Advertisement

But the former English and European champions have failed to meet an RFU deadline for providing proof the club could still operate, with officials citing a lack of evidence that creditors have been paid and doubts over the establishment of a suitable governance structure as reasons for their decision.

Wasps also told the RFU they were unable to recruit staff or players until additional finance has been secured and so could not recommit to playing in the Championship.

“This is not the outcome anyone in rugby wanted and all those involved with the club will be deeply disappointed,” said RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney in a statement.

“We have worked with the new owners for the past six months to try to ensure that a robust plan could be put in place for the club to continue to play in the Championship while players and staff could receive monies owed to them.”

He added: “The RFU is working closely in partnership with Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players’ Association to ensure players are supported.

“We are also working together at pace to ensure the game emerges from this challenging time on a strong and sound financial footing.”

– © AFP 2023