Wasps snap up World Cup-winning Springbok prop from Saracens

Vincent Koch will make the move next season.

By AFP Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 2:02 PM
Koch playing for Saracens against Wasps in October.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WASPS TODAY ANNOUNCED that World Cup-winning prop Vincent Koch will join the English Premiership club from rivals Saracens next season.

The 31-year-old was a key member of South Africa’s World Cup squad in 2019, a campaign that culminated in the Springboks beating England to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy.

“We have been looking for a world-class tighthead prop, and in Vincent we have found our man,” said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring an experienced international forward like him on board for next season.”

Koch, who has won European and Premiership titles with Saracens, said he felt it was time for a new challenge.

“Saracens have been amazing over the last couple of years, and I have had great times there that I will always treasure,” he said.

“But I believe it is time for a change, and a new challenge at Wasps is what I need for the next chapter of my career.” 

© – AFP, 2021

