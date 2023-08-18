Liverpool confirm signing of 'machine' Wataru Endo

JURGEN KLOPP HAS hailed the signing of Wataru Endo, describing the midfielder has a “machine” with a “sensational attitude.”

The 30-year-old Japan international has arrived from Stuttgart for €22 million (£19m) on a four-year contract.

Despite missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, the Liverpool manager insists Endo is a player that was always on their radar and he was not a panic buy having also sold club captain Jordan Henderson, midfield partner Fabinho and the versatile James Milner.

“I’m really happy. Wataru is a really good player. I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look, have a look, because he’s a really good player,” the German said.

“Experienced player, captain of Stuttgart, captain of Japan, speaks good English, nice fella, family man, machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, sensational attitude.

“So, I’m really happy. He’s a good footballer, very experienced and loves to work extremely hard.

“Again, in our club usually that’s the situation… if he’s not 30, firstly, I am not sure we get him. Second, he was always on my list, just usually we don’t sign players of this age group,” Klopp added, ahead of tomorrow’s home game with Bournemouth in which Endo could make his debut.

“He is obviously a top fit and we will have a lot of fun with him. I’m really sure he can help us immediately, which is super-cool because the season already started. So, he will show how good he is on the pitch and I can’t wait to have him around.

“Look, I know how this football world works and I can see that in people’s eyes,” Klopp continued. “The names were flying around and when they think, ‘OK, they have them, they have them, they have them’, do me a favour, give us a second and let’s have a look. He’s really good and I’m really happy with that signing, I can’t say it differently. It’s a really good one.”