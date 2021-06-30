Watch: A sensational score lights up the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

What a score last night from a magnificent game of hurling in the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship



After extra time the final score was Laois 4.33 V 4.27 Westmeath



The score of the game, of the week, month & year coming from James Duggan#laoisgaa @gaaleinster #wherewebelong pic.twitter.com/ow0EXY5v9O — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) June 30, 2021

JAMES DUGGAN produced an amazing moment during last night’s Leinster U20 Hurling Championship.

The match went to extra-time, with Laois ultimately prevailing 4-33 to 4-27 against Westmeath.

As the game approached its climax, with both sets of players looking exhausted, Duggan dragged a shot wide and appeared to pull up with his team leading by only a point.

The player nearly fell to the ground due to fatigue after this action, but then showed incredible presence of mind, intercepting the goalkeeper’s quick puck out and slotting it over the bar in an instant to extend his side’s advantage.

The commentary sums it up: “He didn’t do that, did he?”