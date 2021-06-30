Membership : Access or Sign Up
Watch: A sensational score lights up the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

James Duggan produced a moment to remember.

JAMES DUGGAN produced an amazing moment during last night’s Leinster U20 Hurling Championship.

The match went to extra-time, with Laois ultimately prevailing 4-33 to 4-27 against Westmeath.

As the game approached its climax, with both sets of players looking exhausted, Duggan dragged a shot wide and appeared to pull up with his team leading by only a point.

The player nearly fell to the ground due to fatigue after this action, but then showed incredible presence of mind, intercepting the goalkeeper’s quick puck out and slotting it over the bar in an instant to extend his side’s advantage.

The commentary sums it up: “He didn’t do that, did he?”

