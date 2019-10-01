This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bizarre goal gives Club Bruges shock lead before Real Madrid rescue point

The Belgian side have since doubled their advantage.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 6:49 PM
1 hour ago 4,056 Views 3 Comments
REAL MADRID CAME from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Club Bruges at the Bernabeu in the Champions League this evening.

Bruges took a surprise lead as Emmanuel Dennis’ finish found the back of the net after nine minutes, despite the player seeming to totally miscue his effort.

The 21-year-old Nigerian striker then produced a clinical finish for the visitors’ second goal six minutes before the break.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is already under some pressure, after his team lost their opening match in the competition 3-0 away to PSG, while the home fans booed off their team following another below-par display in tonight’s first 45 minutes.

The La Liga outfit recovered after the break, as Sergio Ramos’ goal 10 minutes into the second period and Casemiro’s equaliser late on saw them earn a point.

Ruud Vormer was also sent off late on for the visitors, after picking up a second booking.

Meanwhile, in the day’s other early kick-off, a last-gasp goal from Israel international Manor Solomon saw Shakhtar Donetsk beat Atalanta 2-1 at the San Siro.

More to follow

