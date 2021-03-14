Watch: Erik Lamela's stunning rabona lights up North London derby

OH MY 😲



A MOMENT of magic lit up today’s North London derby.

An audacious rabona from Erik Lamela — on as a substitute in place of the injured Son Heung-min — gave Tottenham the lead in spectacular fashion.

Spurs’ advantage was short-lived, however, as a deflected Martin Ødegaard effort brought Arsenal level on the brink of half-time.