Watch: Erik Lamela's stunning rabona lights up North London derby

Érik Lamela with the Rabona in the North London Derby...
Érik Lamela with the Rabona in the North London Derby...
📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL
📱 Follow #ARSTOT here: https://t.co/WiNr8izD6A
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/TxRY09HJ6k
A MOMENT of magic lit up today’s North London derby.
An audacious rabona from Erik Lamela — on as a substitute in place of the injured Son Heung-min — gave Tottenham the lead in spectacular fashion.
Spurs’ advantage was short-lived, however, as a deflected Martin Ødegaard effort brought Arsenal level on the brink of half-time.
