Watch: Nathan Collins scores one of the great Ireland goals

Wow, wow, wow 👏💚— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 14, 2022
Nathan Collins with one of the best goals you're likely to see 🇮🇪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #UKRIRL pic.twitter.com/39znkbyWN9
MICHAEL OBAFEMI grabbed the headlines on Saturday with a brilliant strike against Scotland, while Nathan Collins looks set to do the same in Lodz tonight.
The defender showed wonderful balance and composure to put Ireland ahead.
After intercepting a Ukraine pass, he managed to evade the challenge of three players before slotting home to open the scoring in spectacular fashion.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (8)