Wednesday 22 January, 2020
WATCH LIVE: DCU v UCD, Sigerson Cup semi-final

We’re down to the last four of the competition.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,345 Views No Comments
It's Sigerson Cup semi-final time.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AND THEN THERE were four.

The Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup is really heating up now as the last remaining sides battle it out for a place in the final.

Both semi-finals are taking place this evening as DCU welcome UCD at 6pm, while IT Carlow square off with Letterkenny IT at Inniskeen.

DCU booked their place in the last four following a comprehensive victory over Queen’s University Belfast at the weekend. Paddy Christie’s side rattled in seven goals on the way to a 26-point victory, with Monaghan’s Micheál Bannigan kicking an impressive 2-4.

UCD needed extra-time to get the better of St Mary’s University College. Ryan O’Toole and Gary Walsh kicked the decisive goals in extra-time to deliver a 2-10 to 2-6 win, and send John Divilly’s charges into the semi-final.

The winners will progress to the Sigerson Cup decider on Wednesday 29 January.

You can watch the battle of the Dublin city colleges live here:

Source: Electric Ireland/YouTube

