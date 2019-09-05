Watch: The goal that sent the Aviva wild tonight

What a way to get your 1⃣st international goal! 😍



David McGoldrick rises highest in the box and heads home a late, late equaliser!



Watch the #EURO2020 qualifier live on Sky Sports Main Event now: https://t.co/FPr9H3suN1 pic.twitter.com/u9cfiISK5i — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 5, 2019

IRELAND SECURED A hard-fought 1-1 draw with group rivals Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

Having trailed after Fabian Schär’s well-worked opener, Mick McCarthy’s men were desperate for an equaliser.

It finally came in the 85th minute. James McClean won the ball down the left. His subsequent cross took a heavy deflection and David McGoldrick was in the right place at the right time to head home.

It was the Sheffield United striker’s first goal and it earned Ireland what could prove to be a valuable point.

