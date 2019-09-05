This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: The goal that sent the Aviva wild tonight

David McGoldrick scored his first international game to earn Ireland a draw.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 9:59 PM
11 minutes ago 1,180 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4797766

IRELAND SECURED A hard-fought 1-1 draw with group rivals Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

Having trailed after Fabian Schär’s well-worked opener, Mick McCarthy’s men were desperate for an equaliser.

It finally came in the 85th minute. James McClean won the ball down the left. His subsequent cross took a heavy deflection and David McGoldrick was in the right place at the right time to head home.

It was the Sheffield United striker’s first goal and it earned Ireland what could prove to be a valuable point.

