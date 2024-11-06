Watch: Villa's Tyrone Mings picks up the ball in the area and concedes a bizarre penalty

That is incredible! 🤯



Club Brugge awarded a penalty after Tyrone Mings handled the ball after a short kick-out from Emi Martinez!



CLUB BRUGGE took the lead in bizarre fashion tonight during their Champions League clash with Aston Villa.

With the game finely balanced at 0-0, Tyrone Mings picked up the ball in his penalty area thinking it was not in play.

However, the defender was seemingly unaware that goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez had just re-started the action with a kick-out.

Villa manager Unai Emery protested the decision but to no avail.

Hans Vanaken proceeded to slot the spot kick home in the 52nd minute to give his side the lead.

Mings was subsequently replaced by Pau Torres in the 66th minute.