Waterford earn emphatic win over hapless Drogheda

WATERFORD SECURED their first win since returning to the top flight as hapless Drogheda United were put to the sword at Weavers Park.

Darragh Leahy scored a brace — as he did against the same opposition two years ago — to add to goals from Niall O’Keeffe and Padraig Amond. By the end, Zishim Bawa’s early opener for the home side was a distant memory.

The joy from that goal has been fleeting in any case. Keith Long’s side levelled the game within 90 seconds. Such enthusiasm abounded pre-match, with home supporters excited by close-season signings and more generally for their new owners Trivela Group.

Advertisement

With Shamrock Rovers to come next, it may get worse before it gets better. For Waterford however, they can be very pleased with their work so far after two seasons away from the Premier Division.

This is a third straight win over Drogheda, and a fourth in six in all competitions, but following the opening day draw with Shelbourne, the Blues are shining bright.

Bawa’s 13th-minute opener was well taken indeed. Gary Deegan, Frantz Pierrot and Darragh Markey were all involved before the Irish-born, Nigerian-bred attacker fired a shot beyond the goalkeeper.

The game was level soon after, with Leahy impressively arching his neck to divert Grant Horton’s wayward volley towards goal and beyond a helpless Andrew Wogan.

Niall O’Keeffe had Waterford in front when he swept in a sidefoot effort after Darragh Power reached the byline and pulled back for the midfielder. Waterford were playing through their opposition at times, too easily will surely be the opinion of Kevin Doherty.

The hosts escaped when Wogan failed to collect a corner, allowing Horton to head towards goal. His effort was cleared off the line.

While Drogheda began the second half brightly, as they did the first, their goal threat had waned. Waterford’s third came when Leahy got a slight touch to turn Barry Baggley’s inswinging cross into the far corner of Wogan’s net.