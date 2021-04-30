Improving Dundalk make it back-to-back wins

Waterford FC 0

Dundalk 3

Brendan White reports from the RSC

DUNDALK SECURED back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 3-0 victory away to Waterford FC.

Andy Boyle gave the Lilywhites the lead midway through the first half before a Chris Shields penalty doubled their advantage before the break.

Michael Duffy then made it 3-0 just 29 seconds into the second half, as Jim Magilton’s side picked up the three points.

The visitors made a bright start and went close after two minutes, but David McMillan dragged his strike wide of Paul Martin’s goal. Two minutes later, McMillan was in again from Duffy’s cross, but was off target once more.

John Martin was Waterford’s biggest threat and was denied an early penalty, before shooting wide minutes later.

The home side created another chance after 20 minutes; Katlego Mashigo fed the ball wide to James Waite on the left who skipped past two but his strike was narrowly over the crossbar.

Patrick McEleney fired wide before Dundalk took the lead. Waite fouled Shields on the right and Duffy’s free kick picked out Boyle to head past Martin.

Duffy almost made it 2-0 shortly thereafter, but the goalkeeper saved, before Waterford created two good chances. Martin fired at Cherrie from Waite’s pass, before good build-up play created a better chance 10 minutes before the break.

Niall O’Keeffe and Martin worked down the right to cross for the onrushing Adam O’Reilly, but he couldn’t get the right connection in front of goal.

Martin then saved well from Duffy but could do nothing to prevent Dundalk doubling their lead two minutes before the break. Prince Mutswunguma fouled Junior Ogezi-Uzokwe and Shields fired the resulting penalty beyond the dive of Martin.

The game ended as a contest when the lead became 3-0 just after the break; Ole Midtskogen found Duffy, who cut inside to curl beautifully into the top right corner.

Waterford created some chances of their own as they tried to get back into the game but Waite saw his shot well blocked by Shields before Martin struck the post.

Waterford continued to press but wasted two gilt-edged chances. Tunmise Sobowale pulled the ball across goal for Martin, who could only hit the crossbar, before Mashigo fired over from Mutswunguma’s cross.

Ogedi-Uzokwe almost made it 4-0 following a delightful Dundalk move; McEleney slipping the ball through for the striker, but it rebounded off the post as Dundalk comfortably saw out the game to secure some much needed points.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, Darragh Power, Cameron Evans, Tunmise Sobowale, Jamie Mascoll; James Waite, Kathlego Mashigo, Adam O’Reilly, Niall O’Keeffe, Prince Mutswunguma, John Martin.

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie, Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Raivis Jurkovskis, Chris Shields, Wilfried Zahibo (Greg Sloggett 72), Ole Midtskogen (Sean Murray 66), Patrick McEleney, Mochael Duffy, David McMillan (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 33).

Referee: Derek Tomney