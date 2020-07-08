This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Irish international John Sheridan appointed Waterford manager

Owner Lee Power has also scotched ‘silly rumours’ doubting his family’s commitment to the club.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 5:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,770 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5145108
File photo of John Sheridan.
Image: Daniel Hambury
File photo of John Sheridan.
File photo of John Sheridan.
Image: Daniel Hambury

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international John Sheridan has been appointed as the new manager of Waterford FC. 

The club have appointed Sheridan following the exit of Alan Reynolds, who has taken up an assistant role at Dundalk. 

Sheridan made 34 appearances at senior international level, which included appearances at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. 

Having made more than 700 appearances at a club level as a player, Sheridan moved into management at Oldham, initially on a temporary basis. He has had three separate permanent stints with Oldham, and has also coached at Plymouth, Notts County, and Carlisle. His most recent job was with Chesterfield, whom he left in January. 

“I’m delighted to have gotten everything sorted with Lee [Power] and the club, and I can’t wait to get down to the training pitches and get stuck in”, Sheridan told Waterford’s website. 

“I am under no illusions of the task in hand. Speaking to Lee and others around the club, I am more than aware of what the club means to fans, and those involved. We’ll be looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible and getting sharp again ahead of the resumption of the league.

“I have spoken with the chairman a couple of times in the last little while, and we both are on the same page. We have set out some goals, and I will be pushing the players to make sure we achieve what we have set ourselves.”

Power welcomed Sheridan’s arrival, and also poured cold water on murmurings doubting his commitment to the club. 

“I’ve known John for over 20 years and am delighted that he has agreed to help me and the club out. To have someone with John’s calibre managing the club is fantastic for the supporters and the city and will also put to bed a number of silly rumours that have surrounded my family’s commitments and ownership of the club.” 

Sheridan will be assisted by first-team coach Francis Rocket.

Waterford lie sixth in the Premier Division table having played four games, three points clear of Cork City and six clear of bottom-of-the-table Sligo Rovers. 

The league is set to restart on 31 July. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie