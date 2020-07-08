Ex-Irish international John Sheridan appointed Waterford manager

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international John Sheridan has been appointed as the new manager of Waterford FC.

The club have appointed Sheridan following the exit of Alan Reynolds, who has taken up an assistant role at Dundalk.

Sheridan made 34 appearances at senior international level, which included appearances at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

Having made more than 700 appearances at a club level as a player, Sheridan moved into management at Oldham, initially on a temporary basis. He has had three separate permanent stints with Oldham, and has also coached at Plymouth, Notts County, and Carlisle. His most recent job was with Chesterfield, whom he left in January.

“I’m delighted to have gotten everything sorted with Lee [Power] and the club, and I can’t wait to get down to the training pitches and get stuck in”, Sheridan told Waterford’s website.

“I am under no illusions of the task in hand. Speaking to Lee and others around the club, I am more than aware of what the club means to fans, and those involved. We’ll be looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible and getting sharp again ahead of the resumption of the league.

“I have spoken with the chairman a couple of times in the last little while, and we both are on the same page. We have set out some goals, and I will be pushing the players to make sure we achieve what we have set ourselves.”

Power welcomed Sheridan’s arrival, and also poured cold water on murmurings doubting his commitment to the club.

“I’ve known John for over 20 years and am delighted that he has agreed to help me and the club out. To have someone with John’s calibre managing the club is fantastic for the supporters and the city and will also put to bed a number of silly rumours that have surrounded my family’s commitments and ownership of the club.”

Sheridan will be assisted by first-team coach Francis Rocket.

Waterford lie sixth in the Premier Division table having played four games, three points clear of Cork City and six clear of bottom-of-the-table Sligo Rovers.

The league is set to restart on 31 July.