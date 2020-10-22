Waterford hand Antrim a walkover after concern over travel with Covid situation in Northern Ireland

THE WATERFORD FOOTBALLERS have given a walkover to Antrim for Saturday’s football league game citing concerns amongst players at travelling to the Belfast area while the employers of sqaud members have stipulated a 14-day isolation period would be required on returnin from Northern Ireland.

Waterford were due to face Antrim in the last round of Division 4 on Saturday in Portglenone but have announced this morning that they will not be fulfilling the fixture.

Attempts were made by Waterford to play the game at an alternative venue closer to Dublin due to the current Covid-19 situation in Northern Ireland.

“Unfortunately, Antrim were not able to accede to this request but had agreed to look at an alternative venue within their own county that would be closer to Dublin, which we would like to acknowledge,” the statement read.

