Waterford break UCD hearts with stoppage-time winner in Belfield

PRINCE MUTSWUNGUMA FIRED Waterford into the FAI Cup semi-finals with a stoppage-time winner that broke UCD hearts at Belfield.

The promotion-chasing Students had a golden opportunity to put one foot in the semis when they were awarded a penalty with 18 minutes to play.

But Brian Murphy got down smartly to save from Ireland U21 international Colm Whelan, keeping the score at 2-2 until Mutswunguma struck in the 91st minute and left UCD reeling.

It was Whelan who opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the season giving UCD the lead in the 12th minute.

But Junior Quitirna responded for the visitors on 36 minutes to send the sides in level at the break.

UCD took the lead again four minutes after the restart, Whelan turning creator as he set up Liam Kerrigan who finished past Murphy.

But Phoenix Patterson made no mistake to equalise from the penalty spot on 66 minutes, and when Murphy saved from Whelan, the stage was set for Mutswunguma to keep the Blues’ dream of a first cup title in 41 years alive.

