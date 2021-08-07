Waterford bring high-flying Bohemians back down to earth with a bump

Waterford 1

Bohemians 0

Dylan O’Connell reports from the RSC

A SCRAMBLED FINISH from Phoenix Patterson was the difference at the RSC on Saturday afternoon as Waterford beat Bohemians 1-0.

The goal, which came seconds before the half time break, gives the Blues the three points and moves them two points off Dundalk in seventh place.

Bohemians will be crestfallen by the result, as they missed a big opportunity to leapfrog Sligo Rovers in third place.

Regardless of the result, Waterford were deserved winners following a fantastic display by Marc Bircham’s side.

From the first whistle, they pressed and pushed the Bohemians back four with an energetic combination of John Martin, Prince Mutswunguma, and Quitirna. This forced the first chance three minutes in when Martin picked off a lose ball and crossed to Mutswunguma, who fired low into the hands of James Talbot.

They were undone by the finest margins seconds later, as Mutswunguma crossed in for Martin, who headed the ball off the underside of the cross bar. Talbot could not get a hand to it, and James Finnerty was needed to clear the ball to safety.

This moment of brilliance by the defender was nearly undone when he deflected a cross from Martin towards goal. The ball bobbed across the far post and went out for a corner, which Bohemians swatted away.

Bohemians attempts to get into the opposition half were spearheaded by Keith Buckley. The club captain was a warrior in breaking into the Waterford half and dribbling into the space.

A major chance was created from the space Buckley created by Andy Lyons, who curled an inviting ball into the path of Georgie Kelly.

The striker was facing goal and he steadied himself to take a shot. In a second, Cameron Evans picked the ball from his feet and set up Waterford for a rapid counter attack.

This led to a corner, and from this, Junior Quitirna swung the ball into the path of Patterson, who twisted into space and had a shot saved by Talbot.

The ball went back out and this time, the forward didn’t miss, he blasted into the roof of the net to make it 1-0 Waterford.

A double substitution for Bohemians opened up the second half, as Ross Tierney and Liam Burt were brought on in place of Keith Ward and Jamie Mullins.

This was a shot in the arm to Bohs, who commanded possession, but the failed to get into space and really test Talbot.

With so many forward for the Gypsies, Waterford broke through Quitirna. The winger dribbled forward, and as a the Bohemians goalkeeper came out to meet up, he danced out wide and tried a shot on goal which was blocked.

Aaron Doran’s first touch saw him bustle into space with ten minutes left in the game, and before he could shoot, the fourth official raised a flag for offside.

Injury time belonged to Brian Murphy as he caught three corners to deny Bohemians and ensure Waterford got the points.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, Cameron Evans, Shane Griffin, Junior Quitirna (Kyle Ferguson 87), John Martin, Niall O’Keeffe, Jack Stafford, Prince Mutswunguma (Greg Halford 70), Phoenix Patterson, Eddie Nolan.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Andy Lyons, Rory Feely, Ali Coote, Keith Ward (Liam Burt 58), Georgie Kelly, Conor Levingston (Aaron Doran 80), James Finnerty, Tyreke Wilson, Jamie Mullins (Ross Tierney 58), Dawson Devoy.

Referee: Graham Kelly