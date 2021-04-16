Rob Cornwall goal secures victory for Bohs in Waterford

WATERFORD 0

BOHEMIANS 1

BOHEMIANS MADE IT back to back wins on the road after a 1-0 win away against Waterford FC on Friday evening.

Centre-back Rob Cornwall scored the only goal of the game when he finished from Tyreke Wilson’s expertly saved free kick.

Waterford FC had the best of the opening exchanges as Daryl Murphy tested James Talbot in the Bohs goal. The game swung quick into the visitor’s favour, though, former-Blue Tyreke Wilson testing Paul Martin, who replaced the missing Brian Murphy, with a curling free-kick.

Liam Burt was causing problems down the right and his drilled cross almost saw Darragh Power put into his own net but his hurried clearance went over the bar. Keith Ward was next to threaten and he forced Martin into a better save on the quarter hour.

Kevin Sheedy’s side did respond, though. James Waite did well to beat Rory Feely down the left but James Talbot prevented the ball from reaching Daryl Murphy. A minute later a great run from Isaac Tshipamba saw the winger drift inside past two before forcing Talbot into a low save.

Ward was still a threat for the visitors but Martin saved well once again.

Issac Tshipamba and Bohs' Tyreke Wilson. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The young keeper was finally beaten one minute before the break, however. Tyreke Wilson’s curling free kick was superbly touched onto the crossbar by Martin but Rob Cornwall was on hand to tap home the rebound from four-yards for a 1-0 lead.

Four minutes after the break, Waterford should have levelled. Mascoll’s cross was headed into the path of the unmarked Kyle Ferguson but he could only direct his header straight at Talbot.

John Martin stuck from range as Waterford tried to level but the effort was straight at Talbot, before Tshipamba went close. He used his pace on the outside of Wilson but his shot was just off target.

At the other end, Bohs were threatening to double their league. Liam Burt powered down the left before pulling the ball back for Jack Moylan, but Paul Martin was on hand to make another good save.

As Waterford pressed for a late leveller, Mascoll’s corner was poor and Bohs broke to try to finish the contest but Martin was once again on hand to save from Devoy.

As much as Waterford tried, it was in vain, as Keith Long’s side picked up another three points on the road.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin; Darragh Power, Kyle Ferguson, Cameron Evans, Jamie Mascoll; Isaac Tshipamba, Adam O’Reilly (Katlego Mashigo

62), Tunmise Sobowale, James Waite (Jack Stafford 56), John Martin; Daryl Murphy (Prince Mutswunguma 36’).

Bohemians: James Talbot; Rory Feely, Rob Cornwall, James Finnerty, Tyreke Wilson; Liam Burt, Keith Buckley, Ali Coote, Ross Tierney (Dawson Devoy 63’), Keith Ward (Jack Moylan 63); Georgie Kelly.