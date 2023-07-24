'They've had their share of heartache' - Chasing first senior All-Ireland in 78 years

THERE WERE EUPHORIC scenes in Nowlan Park on Saturday evening as Waterford ended a 78-year wait to reach the All-Ireland senior camogie final after a gripping battle with Tipperary.

The Déise have been threatening a breakthrough in recent years having fallen short at the quarter-final stage in 2020 and 2021. They progressed to the All-Ireland semi-finals last year but were halted by Cork after a gutsy performance.

Seán Power’s side endured a difficult start to Saturday’s semi-final, falling into a 1-7 to 0-3 deficit in the first half. But a Mairéad Power goal on 25 minutes helped spark a comeback that finally puts them on the verge of All-Ireland glory.

“You rarely play an All-Ireland semi-final and have it all your own way,” says Power who has reached an All-Ireland final in his first year at the helm.

“That was partially going through my head. Tipperary came out firing on all cylinders against us and were justified for their lead. We were jittery at the start of the game but we found our feet and kind of settled into it. The goal came for us at a good time.

“These things don’t happen overnight and they seldom happen in a year so it’s a brilliant reward for them for sticking at it. They’ve had their own far share of heartache over the years. I’m incredibly proud of them and they should be incredibly proud of themselves too.

“It’s a testament to all their hard work they’ve put in. It’s been a long time in Waterford since we were at this stage so it’s brilliant.”

Waterford had influential heroes all over the pitch, with Vikki Faulkner and Lorraine Bray among the stars earning a mention in the aftermath of their one-point victory.

Experienced forward Beth Carton was crowned the Player of the Match after an outstanding display in which she repeatedly tracked back to assist her defensive unit while also chipping in with eight points.

“Beth is a wonderful player, a joy to watch,” says Power.

“It’s an honour to be involved with her as well. In atrocious conditions, I thought our half-back line worked very well together. The unit helped up well against significant pressure. They worked very well at stopping the ball and moving it forward. Midfield were very good as well. The forwards kept at it. There were people all over the park doing their job.”

Tears of joy flow for Waterford. What a day for camogie in the Déise County. pic.twitter.com/WP0EUufyZS — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 22, 2023

Vying for a first All-Ireland senior crown since 1945 is an aspect of their journey which the Waterford acknowledge. However, they’re not daunted by the weight of their county’s history as they have already contested the All-Ireland intermediate final in 2015 and the junior decider in 2011.

“In terms of history, it’s a huge milestone,” Power explains. “The weight of history leans on you as well. Ok, it’s in the past but we all carry the past with us in the GAA as well. It’s what makes the association unique. There’s some incredibly dedicated people in Waterford who have stuck with this sport when it wasn’t anywhere nearly as profiled as it is now. It was a minority for years and years.

“The support from Waterford is incredible. The players are so appreciative of it. It means so much to them that people turn out in such large numbers as well on a really horrible day weather wise. It didn’t dampen their spirits at the match. You could see a genuine warmth and enthusiasm from the stands.”

Cork await Waterford in the final after an equally absorbing semi-final against Galway. They previously defeated Kilkenny in the quarter-final, meaning Matthew Twomey’s side will go into final on 6 August as heavy favourites for the O’Duffy Cup.

The sides already met in this year’s Munster championship where Waterford prevailed by three points, a result which should give Waterford some confidence before they collide again.

“It’s just an honour for us to be in the All-Ireland final and Cork are one of the big three for a reason,” Power notes.

“We’ll get to work this week, have a look at what the plan is and we will be up against it. But having said that, we’ll do our very best and see how we go.”

