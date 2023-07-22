Waterford beat Cavan in relegation playoff to secure senior status for 2024

WATERFORD WILL PLAY in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship in 2024 after seeing off the challenge of Cavan in a relegation playoff clash at Crettyard in Co Laois, winning 1-19 to 0-8.

Waterford, who ended up in the play-off after losing a relegation semi-final to Tipperary in a free-taking contest, laid the foundation for victory in the opening half and led by 1-8 to 0-3 at the interval, having played against the breeze.

Cavan started well and points from Aishling Sheridan and Aisling Gilsenan in the opening eight minutes gave them an ideal start.

But they only managed one more point for the remainder of the half, an effort from Áine Smith after 19 minutes, as Waterford took control.

Kellyann Hogan kicked five excellent points off both feet in the opening half and Lauren McGregor, Kate Murray and Sadhba Hallinan also landed points.

And Waterford got a huge boost after 19 minutes when Hallinan finished a McGregor effort to the net and might had got a second goal moments later but Cavan goalkeeper Róisín McGregor did superbly to save from Hallinan.

Waterford, who outscored Cavan by 0-4 to 0-0 while they had McGregor in the bin, continued to maintain a strong lead after the restart, although Cavan rallied well with Cara McCaffrey landing four frees after Annie Deneher got them off the mark shortly after the restart.

But they never got within less than seven points of Waterford and will drop to the intermediate grade in 2024 after nine seasons in the top flight.

Bríd McMaugh came on to shoot three long-range points for Waterford in a game where nine players hit the target as they held onto their top flight status with a decisive win.

Elsewhere, super-sub Caoimhe McGrath kicked half a dozen points, five of them from frees, to steer Limerick into the TG4 All-Ireland Junior football final.

After the heartbreak of previous years Limerick put in an excellent second half performance to overcome the challenge of Fermanagh on a score of 0-10 to 1-6 at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford.

David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE Roisin Ambrose of Limerick in action against Fermanagh's Aisling O'Brien, Aisling Maguire and Molly McGloin. David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The first half was a poor affair with the opening score not coming until the 27th minute as both defences were solid. Limerick had a lot of possession but squandered scoring chances.

The first chance of the game came just inside the opening minute with Fermanagh keeper Róisín Gleeson pulling off a fine save to deny Iris Kennelly.

As the clocked ticked down to half-time the game was still scoreless. The first score was welcomed with a loud cheer when Fermanagh’s Laura Grew was fouled and Danielle Maguire pointed over the free in the 27th minute.

One minute later Kennelly pointed a free to draw the sides level.

In stoppage time Limerick keeper Carol Bateman denied Bláthín Bogue, the loose ball appeared to get a final touch off Maguire for a Fermanagh goal. Sarah Britton followed up with a point to put four between the sides at 1-2 to 0-1.

Cathy Mee had a chance to grab a goal for Limerick before the break but the ball got stuck in the goalmouth.

McGrath was only seconds on as a blood sub for Kennelly when she pointed a free in the 32nd minute and followed that up one minute later with another one.

Fermanagh’s Sarah McCarville was sin binned in the 37th minute for a foul on Deborah Murphy. Limerick used their numerical advantage with McGrath kicking over two more frees and substitute Andrea O’Sullivan drawing them level in the 46th minute.

Two points from Mee edged the Treaty County in front by two in the 49th minute. Fermanagh’s only reply was a pointed Bogue free.

Fermanagh were dealt a blow in the 58th minute when Aisling O’Brien was sin binned but they got a much needed point two minutes later from McCarville.

However, Limerick held on to advance to the final despite losing Ava Quaid to a late sin-binning.

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship relegation play-off

Waterford 1-19

Cavan 0-8

Waterford scorers: K Hogan 0-6; L McGregor 0-4 (2f); S Hallinan 1-1; B McMaugh 0-3; K Murray, A Murray, K McGrath, C Hynes, E Murray 0-1.

Cavan scorers: C McCaffrey 0-4 (4f); A Sheridan, A Gilsenan, A Smith, A Deneher 0-1.

Waterford: E O’Brien; H Power, L Mulcahy, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, Karen McGrath (capt.); Á O’Neill, C Murray; K Hogan, Kate McGrath, A Waring; K Murray, S Hallinan, L McGregor.

Substitutes: B McMaugh for Waring (37), C McCarthy for O’Neill (45), C Hynes for Hallinan (56), M Comerford for McGrath (56),O Kennedy for Power (58).

Cavan: Róisin O’Reilly; C Brady, A Smith, C Charters; E Halton, N Byrd, Rebecca O’Reilly; G Faulkner, E Madden; A Deneher, A Sheridan, N Keenaghan; M Cusack, C McCaffrey, A Gilsenan.

Substitutes: C Ahearne for Gilsenan (41), K McCormack for Madden (51), A Doughty for McCaffrey (62), G Beatty for A Sheridan (64).

Referee: David Hurson (Monaghan)

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final

Limerick 0-10

Fermanagh 1-6

Limerick scorers: C McGrath 0-6 (5fs); C Mee 0-2; I Kennelly (1f), Andrea O’Sullivan 0-1.

Fermanagh: D Maguire 1-1 (1f); B Bogue 0-3 (3f); S McCarville, S Britton 0-1.

LIMERICK: C Bateman; F Bradshaw, Y Lee, A Quaid; G Lee, L Walshe, L Ryan; R Ambrose, M MacNamara; D Murphy, C Mee, I Kennelly; L Coughlan, A Ryan, K O’Leary.

Substitutes: A O’Sullivan for A Ryan (42), K Heelan for L Ryan (55).

FERMANAGH: R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin, C Clarke; N McManus, C Murphy, S McCarville; B Bannon, A O’Brien; S Britton, D Maguire, L Maguire; A Maguire, B Brogue, L Grew.

Substitutes: S McQuaid for McManus (55), R O’Reilly for L Maguire (58).

Referee: Ciaran Groome (Offaly)

