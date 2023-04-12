Waterford-Clare hurling game called off, venue change for Mayo-Sligo

THE INCLEMENT WEATHER conditions have forced the postponement of tonight’s Munster U2o hurling game between Waterford and Clare.

The fixture was due to held in the Fraher Field in Dungarvan but has now been called off. Details of the refixture have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile there has been a venue change for tonight’s Connacht U20 football semi-final with Mayo against Roscommon now moved to the province’s GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, a switch the original location of Castlebar. Throw-in remains at 7pm.

Elsewhere tonight Down play Monaghan in the Ulster U20 football semi-final in Newry at 7.30pm.

Both tonight’s games in Connacht and Ulster are being livestreamed on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

