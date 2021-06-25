Membership : Access or Sign Up
Eight of All-Ireland final side named to start for Waterford against Clare

Dublin have announced their side that will play Antrim tomorrow.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 25 Jun 2021, 9:14 PM
WATERFORD HAVE NAMED eight of last year’s All-Ireland final side for Sunday’s Munster opener against Clare.

brian-lohan-and-liam-cahill Brian Lohan and Liam Cahill after last year's Clare-Waterford game. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Billy Nolan is now in goal while Shane Fives and Iarlaith Daly are the additions in defence, it will be Daly’s first senior championship start. Darragh Lyons comes in at midfield while Peter Hogan and Shane Bennett are the new faces in attack.

Kevin Moran is named to start at wing-back, 15 years after he made his senior championship debut.

Dublin boss Mattie Kenny has announced his team to take on Antrim tomorrow in Navan in their Leinster quarter-final at 3pm.

12 of the starting side from last year’s All-Ireland qualifier loss to Cork are named in this starting fifteen with Liam Rushe, Seán Moran and Cian O’Sullivan all coming in on this occasion.

liam-rushe Dublin's Liam Rushe. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin), 3. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

10. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner), 11. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart – captain)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Subs

16. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle) 

17. Darragh Lynch (Passage)

18. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

19. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

20. Billy Power (Clonea)

21. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

22. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

23. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

24. Ciarán Kirwan (Kill) 

25. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

26. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

Dublin 

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf),  3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 4. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna), 7. Seán Moran (Cuala)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s) 

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

13. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

